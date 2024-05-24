Yoo Jae Suk buys new ultra-luxurious apartment worth 8.7 billion KRW; have a look at famous variety show host’s fancy space

Yoo Jae Suk is a famous comedian and variety show host who has created a big name in the industry with his undeniably charming personality. The beloved comedian is currently the host of famous variety shows like You Quiz on The Block, Running Man, and more.

It was recently reported that taking his lifestyle up a notch, the beloved host Yoo Jae Suk bought a gorgeous and luxurious apartment in Gangnam, Seoul worth a whopping 8.7 billion KRW.

Yoo Jae Suk buys lavish state-of-the-art lux apartment priced at 8.7 billion KRW

Yoo Jae Suk is one of the most beloved variety show hosts, TV personalities, and comedians. The famous host and personality recently bought a state-of-the-art apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, worth a whopping 8.7 billion KRW (approximately 6.3 million USD). The apartment is so luxurious that gives off vibes of a living dream come true.

The pictures of the apartment bought by Yoo Jae Suk lend a peek inside the lavish and fancy space which screams luxury. The rooms are unbelievably airy and huge with trendy and latest appliances.

Take a look at Yoo Jae Suk’s dreamy apartment here:

The high ceiling along with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and marble flooring, is truly a space one dreams of living in.

The view of the breathtaking skyline from the terrace is another spectacular plus point of the apartment. The terrace is like a whole new world with a huge space to redecorate and enjoy the skies.

The bathroom of the apartment has ultra-modern marble walls and floors and black accents completing the extravagant vibe of it.

More about Yoo Jae Suk

Yoo Jae Suk is regarded as one of the top television personalities, hosts, and comedians from South Korea. He is known for his quick wit and charming personality through which he has established himself as one of the top celebrities of the country.

At present, Yoo Jae Suk is a permanent host of one of the top variety shows in South Korea namely You Quizz on The Block, Running Man, and his own show Hangout with Yoo.

