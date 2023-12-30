MBC Entertainment Awards 2023 Winners List: Kian84, Yoo Jae Suk and more take prestigious titles home

Kian84 and Yoo Jae Suk, luminaries in the world of entertainment, stole the spotlight at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards that unfolded in Seoul on December 29. with Kian84 earning the coveted Daesang for his remarkable roles in Home Alone and Adventure by Accident 3, the award ceremony was hosted by Dex, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Se Young.

About the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards

The glittering lights of celebration illuminated the night as various stars from the realm of entertainment gathered on December 29 for the much-anticipated 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards. The prestigious ceremony not only honored MBC's outstanding variety shows and radio programs but also served as a heartfelt thank-you to the dedicated viewers who have made these programs a staple in their lives.

Steering the evening's festivities were the dynamic trio of Dex, Jun Hyun Moo, and Lee Se Young, who took on the responsibility of hosting the event. Dex, the youngest son and a rising star in the world of variety shows, alongside Hyun Moo, the seasoned veteran known as the original son of MBC, and the talented Lee Se Young, collectively guided the audience through a night filled with laughter, surprises, and recognition of exceptional talent.

In a special nod to the viewership that has made MBC a household name, the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards treated the audience to a festival of collaboration stages. The hottest artists took the stage, weaving together unique performances that showcased the diverse variety content MBC is renowned for. The evening promised not only musical delights but also a plethora of funny and emotional moments that captured the essence of the entertainment industry.

Winners from the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards

Kian84 emerged as the recipient of the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize), lauded for his exceptional performances in the acclaimed shows Home Alone and Adventure by Accident 3. The spotlight shone brightly on Home Alone, securing an impressive eight awards, while Adventure by Accident 3 claimed a notable seven awards, solidifying their impact and resonance with audiences.

Check out all the winners of the award night

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kian84 for Home Alone, Adventure by Accident 3

Variety Show of the Year: Adventure by Accident 3

Entertainer of the Year: Kian84 for Home Alone and Adventure by Accident 3, Yoo Jae Suk for How Do You Play? and Jun Hyun Moo for Home Alone, and The Manager

Top Excellence Award (Variety Shows): Park Na Rae for Where Is My Home and Home Alone, HaHa for How Do You Play? and Lee Jang Woo for Home Alone

Top Excellence Award (Radio): Kim Hyun Chul for Kim Hyun Chul’s Radio Show

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Young Ja for The Manager

Excellence Award (Variety Shows): Jang Do Yeon for Radio Star, Keep Talking I Love It and Adventure by Accident 3 and Joo Woo Jae for How Do You Play?

Excellence Award (Radio): Shin Ji for Lee Yoon Seok and Shin Ji’s Smile Radio, Lee Seok Hoon for Lee Seok Hoon’s Brunch Cafe

Producers’ MC Award: Kim Sung Joo for The King of Mask Singer

Producers’ Special Award: Kim Gura for Radio Star and The King of Mask Singer

Best Couple Award: Kian84, Dex, and Pani Bottle for Adventure by Accident 3

Popularity Award: ONE TOP for How Do You Play? and Code Kunst for Home Alone

Best Teamwork Award: Park Na Rae, Lee Jang Woo, and Jun Hyun Moo for Home Alone

Best Entertainer Award: Boom for Buddy Into the Wild and Yang Se Hyung for Where Is My Home and The Manager

Multiplayer Award: Yoo Byung Jae for The Manager, Alumni Lovers, How Do You Play?, On the Border, Keep Talking I Love It, Unexpected

Special Award (Current Events and Cultural Programs): Kim Cho Rong, Kim Jae Woo, and Kim Tae Min for Movie Trip and This Morning

Writer of the Year (Current Events and Cultural Programs): Lee Geun Young for Oh Eun Young’s Report

Special Award (Radio): DingDing Univ for Good Morning FM with Tei and Bae Ah Ryang for Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp

Writer Award (Radio): Jang So Young for Yoon Do Hyun at 4 O’Clock

Contribution Award (Radio): Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities

MC Award (Current Events and Cultural Programs): Oh Eun Young for Oh Eun Young’s Report

Writer of the Year (Variety Shows): Yoo Ji Hye for Adventure by Accident 3

Rookie Award (Variety Shows): Pungja for The Manager and Keep Talking I Love It, Kim Dae Ho for Where Is My Home, Home Alone, and Alumni Lovers, Dex for The Manager and Adventure by Accident 3

Rookie Award (Radio): Kim Il Joong for Women’s Era with Yang Hee Eun and Kim Il Joong, JaeJae for 2 O’Clock Date and Tei for Good Morning FM with Tei

