ZEROBASEONE's manager reprimands Ricky during live session; Fans offended

ZEROBASEONE also known as ZB1 is a K-pop group under WakeOne Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality show Boys Planet. It consists of Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Hanbin, Matthew, Taerae, Ricky, Gyuvin, Gunwook, and Yujin. Recently an incident has come to light where Ricky was harshly scolded by the group's manager during the livestream. Fans have expressed disappointment and anger regarding the incident.

What happened during the livestream?

On October 31, Ricky, Gyuvin, and Gunwook went live to interact with ZEROBASEONE's fans. Because the members are tall and have a strong build, they were unable to fit into one screen hence Ricky decided to go live with a different device, and Gyuvin and Gunwook used one device. Twelve minutes into the live, Ricky was told to have a look at his KakaoTalk message sent by Gunwook.

Ricky was instructed by the management to end his livestream and this message was sent by Gunwook to Ricky. Ricky apologized to fans and said that he would be ending the livestream and could not continue any longer. Gyuvin then joined Gunwook's ongoing livestream.

Fans were quick to notice that while Gyuvin's livestream was going on, yelling could be heard in the background. The management, as presumed, was heard saying, "You didn't tell us and started the live, do you understand what I'm saying" to Ricky in a very snobbish manner. Fans who were watching the livestream got angry towards the attitude displayed by the manager.

Fans felt outraged and demanded proper action

The scolding could be heard until Gunwook's livestream ended. Fans were left outraged to witness the kind of treatment ZEROBASEONE's Ricky suffered over something so minor at the same time as the other members in the room. They quickly took to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to vent out their anger and the injustice Ricky faced.

Some even pointed out that this was not the first time Ricky suffered discrimination by the management. They also brought to light the xenophobia directed by the management towards the Chinese members of the group and how Ricky is treated differently when it comes to schedules. They are demanding WakeOne Entertainment, ZEROBASEONE's agency, to issue an apology or a statement regarding the matter.

