Alia Bhatt, one of the most talented and supremely fashionable actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always go above and beyond to achieve sheer perfection with her incomparably cool and classy ensembles. The talented actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to have lunch with her family. The diva looked effortlessly cool in a graphic shirt and wide-legged denim jeans. We’re legit obsessed with her comfortably cool brunch-ready ensemble.

Let’s get up close, and personal to have a detailed glance at the talented Dear Zindagi actress, Alia Bhatt's incomparably casual and classy ensemble.

Alia Bhatt looked beyond elegant in a classy ensemble

The Brahmastra actress was recently papped while showing off a classy and casual ensemble for a lunch out. For this occasion, the Heart of Stone actress chose to keep things effortlessly chic with a dull green-colored sleeveless tank top with a deep circular neckline which added a layer of sultriness to her beyond-classy ensemble. She chose to layer this with a pastel green-colored graphic shirt with a contrasting white-colored print. She also decided to fold her sleeves and add a side of coolness to her ensemble.

Further, the talented Darlings actress chose to pair this with blue-colored denim jeans with a dramatic hyper-flared style. The classy jeans had various hues of blue, and we’re thoroughly obsessed. The floor-length jeans with a wide-legged silhouette also added a layer of comfort to her incredibly cool ensemble. The diva chose to complete her outfit with beige-colored flats with a squared edge. These gave a rather harmonious appeal to her ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

The talented actress from Student of the Year also decided to leave her hair open, styling her dark tresses into a sleek and straight hairstyle that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face to sheer perfection. Additionally, she opted for a subtle, natural makeup look, with just blushed cheeks and lip gloss, to flaunt her natural beauty. Moreover, she accessorized with semi-tinted sunglasses and classy gold hoops, elevating her fabulous ensemble. We adored the diva’s choices for this one.

But that’s not all, the Dear Zindagi actress also chose to carry the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Medium bag in brown, worth Rs. 4,93,794 approximately. which is made exclusively in Italy, as well. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ bag comes with unique features like a hand-curved bamboo handle, closure, and a mirror in its leather holder. The iconic 1947 bag, made with brown leather, comes with the iconic brand’s signature style. The bag also has antique gold-toned and bamboo hardware, making it all the more gorgeous and classy. This goes very well with her simply classy ensemble. We love this choice.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

