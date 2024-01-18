6 Celeb-approved kurta sets for Republic Day 2024, from Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari

Hey, fashionistas! As Republic Day 2024 is just around the corner, it's the ideal time to start planning your wardrobe to create a unique style statement. Can you think of anything more thrilling than incorporating the colors of our national flag into your outfit?

Check out our collection of celebrity-approved kurta sets that are perfect for the upcoming national event. Whether you go for the vibrant saffron, the serene white, or the rich green, these outfits will definitely make you stand out. Keep reading to find the perfect kurta outfit that will effortlessly exude elegance and patriotism.

Shraddha Kapoor's orange kurta set

Shraddha Kapoor's kurta ensemble is absolutely spot-on if you're going for the vibrant hue of orange. Not only is this anarkali kurta suit a fantastic choice, but what sets it apart are the eye-catching split sleeves that begin halfway down the arms.

The flowy kurta is paired with a comfortable and laid-back salwar kameez, making it perfect for any occasion. Additionally, this Devnaagri kurta set comes with a sheer organza dupatta, adding an extra touch of class.

Sonam Kapoor's white kaftan kurta set

This Sonam Kapoor-inspired kurta set is for white lovers. As we all know, many people prefer white kurta sets on Republic Days, so this one is for them. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress wore a white kaftan kurta that included white threadwork embroidery all over its surface.

The kaftan kurta was paired up with a pristine white palazzo with a muted-toned golden border. This minimalistic Anamika Khanna outfit serves as a perfect option for white hue lovers.

Aditi Rao Hydari's green kurta set

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a green kurta set, exuding pure regality with her finely crafted fit made out of Banarasi brocade. The kurta here had a mandarin collar with a leaf neckline. The half-sleeved kurta was paired with gharara pants. The Raw Mango kurta set's fabric was finely interwoven with golden thread. If you are wearing green, this will serve as a stand-out option.

Alia Bhatt inspired orange kurta set

Coming up next is the orange kurta set, which draws inspiration from Alia Bhatt's style. Alia Bhatt rocked this kurta set, with intricate threadwork embroidery adorning its unique notched neckline and flowy bell sleeves.

This set proves that coordinated combinations are always a winner, as it includes a matching orange kurta and dupatta. The touch of sequins adds an extra touch of glamor to her already fabulous outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor's minimal white kurta set

If you're looking for a more minimal look on Republic Day 2024, this kurta set is just right for you. Janhvi Kapoor rocked a white kurta set that was simple yet stylish. The kurta itself was plain and matched with trousers featuring a tassel hem.

However, the real charm of this ensemble was the sheer and elegant dupatta. It had a scallop-edged hem and intricate white threadwork throughout. This stunning Sureena Chowdhri outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,400.

Sara Ali Khan inspired floral printed green kurta set

Sara Ali Khan's green kurta set with a floral printed pattern is for those who don't like to go minimal. This simple and sober kurta set had zigzag gota patti lace on the kurta and salwar kameez's hemline. It was paired with the sheer organza dupatta. Draping it with Sara's technique of tucking it over both shoulders will give you a modest look.

So, which of these kurta sets you’re going to incorporate in Republic 2024? Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such fashion inspiration.

