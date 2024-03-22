Ananya Panday in gorgeous fuschia pink Rahul Mishra outfit has us ‘Calling her Bae’

In the carousel of ever-evolving Bollywood fashion, Ananya Panday stands out radiantly in her latest ensemble. The star recently unveiled the first look from her upcoming project, "Call Me Bae," in an outfit that completely encapsulated the romanticism of the release. At the event hosted by Prime Video, Panday didn't just walk, she strutted, turning heads and setting trends in a gorgeous set from the newest Rahul Mishra collection.

All The Deets About Panday’s Fuschia FiT

Dramatically draped by the visionary designer, her fuschia halter neckpiece, with its floor-sweeping, see-through cape was undoubtedly the star of the moment. Decorated with the motif of a bug embellished with sequins and gems, this sartorial choice was the perfect pink for the release giving her entire ensemble a sense of appreciated whimsy.

But the spectacle didn’t stop there. Complementing the dazzling top was a pair of black sequined pants that anchored the outfit, enhancing Panday’s statuesque figure. It was a masterclass in balancing an over-the-top look without overshadowing her natural elegance.

Ananya Panday’s Jewellery And Makeup

Additionally, her cute accessories were thoughtfully chosen to continue the playful theme. Green heart-shaped earrings served as a statement piece, drawing attention with their intricate design.

Her hair, styled in long curls, flowed into an extended ponytail which added a touch of softness to the avant-garde look.

Advertisement

Panday's "Pretty In Pink" was a testament to the magic that happens when the right ensemble meets the right event. A generous showcase of how fashion can be both a personal statement and a universal language.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Rs 24,800 white strapless floral mini-dress with corseted silhouette is work of art