Ananya Panday has always been a source of fashion inspiration for Gen-Z fashionistas with her incomparable fashion game. The modern IT girl goes out of her way to serve fashion fabulousness with her elegant outfits. From classy drapes and sexy nightwear to floral-printed mini-dresses and body-hugging co-ord sets, the talented actress is a modern fashion icon, and we’re taking notes here!

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress left onlookers gasping over her OOTD, styled to perfection by Tanya Ghavri. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s pretty drape that screams elegance.

Ananya Panday’s gorgeous yellow drape:

The Dream Girl 2 actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a simple, classy yellow saree. The diva’s beautiful Dream Drape in Mikado saree, which Anushka Khanna exclusively created, painted the town yellow with pure passion.

The incomparable drape looked beyond delicate and elegant. This drape featured a champagne golden border with geometrical work as well as delicate mirror work. The tiny pearl droplets at the edge of the pallu added a layer of modern allure to her ethnic elegance.

The talented diva further paired the elegant piece with a matching champagne gold and yellow blouse featuring an elegant lined design, and broad straps with a deep and plunging square-shaped sweetheart neckline. The neckline added a layer of sultriness to the traditional drape, leaving us gasping for more.

The well-draped statement saree had a free-flowing style that hugged Panday's curves at all the right places, accentuating them. Even the bright color of the saree looked great against the diva’s complexion. It glowed! And, we’re undeniably taking notes here.

Ananya Panday’s accessory choices were also flawless:

Ananya completed her bright ensemble with matching gold sandals, giving her classy ensemble a well-thought-out appeal. She also chose to pair this saree with a sleek gold traditional choker with contrasting kundan work with matching diamond stud earrings, statement rings, and embellished gold bangles.

These incomparable accessories played very well with the drape’s embroidery, complementing her saree and making us fall head-over-heels in love. Panday further chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and high bun with a middle parting.

The Liger actress also added dramatic white roses to elevate her whole traditional look which looked simply beautiful.

Meanwhile, the diva also went with a soft glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, heavily blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks with some nude lipgloss, elevating her outfit without taking attention away from it.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s pretty drape? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.