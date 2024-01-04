Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Celeb-approved 'Bow-Effect' outfits for statement-making evenings

Hello, fashionistas! If you have a great eye for detail and appreciate a bit of elegance, you're in for a treat. We've put up a collection of amazing evening dress ensembles that will turn heads. And what is the one thing that they all have in common? Bows! Yes, you read it correctly: these lovely clothes include a bow adornment or a bow shape that gives a beautiful 'bow-effect.'

We have it all, from flirtatious dresses with small bows gracing the neckline to classy gowns with dramatic bow details. So be ready to explore these intriguing and attractive 'bow-effect' clothes that are sure to turn heads. Ready to dominate the evening with some bow-tiful elegance!

Deepika Padukone’s bewitching black gown

PC: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone's flawless wardrobe choices never cease to astound us, and this time is not an exemption. Her sensual black gown exuded noir chic, and the shape of the bow drew our focus.

The strapless gown included sleeves that mimicked the twisting loops of a bow, offering a distinctive and fashionable touch. Not only that, but the gown also had long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, which added to its charm.

Anushka Sharma’s ethereal white gown

PC: House Of Pixels

We were all fawning over Anushka Sharma's white gown, and you know what made it extra special? The bow-like look! This off-the-shoulder beauty had gracefully draped fabric pieces that cascaded down, evoking the delicate curls of a bow. Clothes like this instantly enhance your style game and give you that oh-so-pretty appearance.

Tripti Dimri’s red outfit and crystal embellished bow

Tripti Dimri wore a red bodycon-fitted gown. This solid-colored ensemble demonstrates that occasionally simplicity is the path to attractiveness. While the surface of the cloth may not be filled with elaborate features, it is the small details that contribute to a significant difference. And in this situation, the bow is everything!

A sparkling embroidered bow at the end of the plunging V neckline elevates the dress to an entirely different level of glam. This bow provides an aura of affluence and charm with jewels that emit pure glitter. Tripti understands how to easily combine fashion components to create a look that is both timeless and intriguing.

Bhumi Pednekar’s bright midi dress with side bows

Bhumi Pednekar's orange ensemble is set to blow your head! This midi-length beauty will have you looking all over the place for the bow that lends that additional oomph. The trick is that the bow isn't precisely where you'd expect it to be.

This outfit's off-shoulder sleeves are created in such a manner that when viewed from both sides, they magically assume the shape of a bow. Isn't it amazing? These one-of-a-kind and surprising elements are what create a fashion statement. Bhumi understands how to pull off an awe-inspiring appearance.

Malaika Arora’s gorgeous bow-attached outfit

Malaika Arora's latest show-stopping appearance is giving us some wardrobe envy. Ready to be wowed by this strapless beauty that shouts splendor from every aspect? The actual bow linked to the bust area is the cherry on top of this outfit's features.

She donned a bodycon dress with shimmering sequin accents that hugged every curve and created a stunning shape. The upper section, however, steals the spotlight with a lovely white ribbon that adds an extra dose of sophistication and opulence.

Which outfit do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

