Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Explore cost of 4 Bollywood actresses' most opulent and expensive engagement rings

When Bollywood divas tie the knot and post their wedding pictures on Instagram, it's not just their gorgeous bridal outfits that steal the spotlight. It's the dazzling rings on their fingers that add a touch of sparkle to their lives.

Are you interested in knowing the price tags of these stunning jewelry pieces? Well, we've got you covered! Let's uncover the secrets behind the most expensive engagement rings flaunted by our beloved Bollywood actresses.

These breathtaking rings, crafted by renowned designers, are absolutely priceless and shine even brighter than our wildest dreams. With magnificent diamonds and rare jewels, these rings pay tribute to the opulence and grandeur of the precious bond they represent. Get ready to be blown away as we delve into the mind-boggling prices.

1. Alia Bhatt’s diamond ring

Alia Bhatt's engagement ring stole all the attention during her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. It was truly mesmerizing! The star of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani flaunted a stunning diamond ring with a dazzling stone on a diamond band, complemented by eight sparkling diamond stones.

But wait a second, because this beauty comes with a hefty price tag. The engagement ring from Heart Of Stone fame is the priciest item on our list, with a whopping cost of Rs. 2,74,66,296. It's no wonder that this breathtaking piece of jewelry caught the attention of everyone.

2. Kiara Advani’s oval-shaped ring

Moving forward, let's talk about our next Bollywood bride, Kiara Advani, who tied the knot with Siddharth Malhotra in February 2023. The engagement ring she received from the charming Shershaah star was a true masterpiece, radiating elegance and grace with its exquisite diamond jewelry.

Kiara's ring showcased a breathtaking 7-carat oval-shaped uncut diamond, delicately placed on a slim and stylish band. As she posed, the ring shimmered with an unmatched sparkle, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Now, let's brace ourselves for the price tag, as this beauty comes with a staggering cost of Rs. 1 crore!

3. Parineeti Chopra’s gleaming diamond ring

Let us now shift our attention to the newlywed bride, Parineeti Chopra, who married Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chaddha in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in October 2023. While she got engaged in May 2023, and her engagement clothing was simple with a stylish kurta set, one thing stood out - her dazzling diamond ring.

Although keeping her engagement look understated, the Mission Raniganj diva’s ring exuded beauty and class. This diamond gem on her finger was worth a cool Rs. 4 lakh.

4. Katrina Kaif’s blue sapphire ring

Last but not least, we have the lovely Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal in a private and modest wedding ceremony in December 2021. The Merry Christmas star’s engagement ring was a nod to her distinct style and personality. Because of its unique design, this beauty stood out from the rest of the pack.

The Tiger 3 actress’ ring was a true showpiece, with a beautiful blue sapphire diamond as its centerpiece. And can you identify where it came from? It's Tiffany & Co. This ring, which costs Rs. 7 lakh, wonderfully represents the Phone Bhoot star’s beautiful unique style. It's unsurprising that she easily grabs the spotlight both on and off a screen.

Each ring has its own unique appeal, making it difficult to pick a favorite. Whether it's the sparkling diamond rock on Alia Bhatt's finger or the stunning oval-shaped uncut rock on Kiara Advani's hand, these rings truly symbolize the love and affection between the couples.

It's clear that the guys put in a lot of effort to choose the perfect ring for their beautiful partners. So, which ring caught your attention and stole your heart? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

