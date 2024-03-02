When Abhishek Bachchan gave apt reply to netizen asking why Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan served food at Ambani wedding

Ambani weddings are popular for being star-studded events because Mukesh Ambani and his family share a close bond with them. Almost all the big Bollywood celebs attend the functions, not as stars, but as family members. However, fans who are used to seeing their favorite stars in a larger-than-life manner end up being surprised to see them behaving like normal people. Amid, the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which is being attended by the biggest Bollywood stars, netizens are having a blast talking about it. But, back in 2018, Abhishek Bachchan explained beautifully why Bollywood stars act normally at Ambani weddings.

When Abhishek Bachchan explained beautifully why Bollywood stars serve food at Ambani weddings

Back in 2018, when Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal, several Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were seen serving food to the guests at the wedding function. When it piqued the curiosity of netizens, Abhishek Bachchan decided to respond to one of them.

A Twitter user tweeted, "Why were Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food in Ambani wedding?" When the tweet came to the notice of Jr Bachchan, he gave a beautiful explanation for it. Abhishek replied, "It is a tradition called 'sajjan ghot'. The brides family feeds the grooms family."

His apt response helped everyone understand the context behind the video and the Twitter user also deleted her tweet.

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Many big Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and others have arrived at Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among the sports stars, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Saina Nehwal, and more have made their presence felt.

International star Rihanna and business personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and more have also arrived.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding line-up of events for day one

Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal took to Instagram Stories and re-shared the story of her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, giving a sneak peek into the timeline of events scheduled for day one. According to it, the celebratory welcome brunch started at 11 AM followed by the actual celebrations at 5: 30 p.m.

Going by the flow of events, the theme for day one was an evening dedicated to the conservatory. The dress code for the guests was an elegant cocktail outfit. Furthermore, welcome speeches by the family were delivered to all the guests.

‘Cirque De Soleil’ refers to an extraordinary spectacle of performances that happened to infuse energy in the guests followed by the ‘Vantara Show’ where the guests witnessed the beauty of the animal kingdom.

The line-up of events also featured a drone show that invited the guests to come and “watch the sky come alive with a never-seen-before dazzling display!”

Followed by the same is the eagerly-anticipated special live performance by International pop-icon Rihanna. The excitement gets all the more high as this is the first time that Love The Way You Lie singer will be performing in India.

The ‘perfect end’ to the ‘magical evening’ will be done with the scrumptious dinner and an after party. Let us remind you, this was just Day 1 of the pre-wedding!

