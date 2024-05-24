Janhvi Kapoor is serving up some “Mahi-ficent” vibes in her blue mini dress, making our hearts aflutter

Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for her next movie, Mr and Mrs. Mahi, and she is enthralling audiences not just with her acting prowess but also with her novel promotional strategy for the film called “Method Dressing.” This creative method combines performance with fashion, with actors channelling their on-screen personas into their real-life appearances.

The central topic of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is cricket and Janhvi has embraced this theme in her outfit choices, deftly incorporating cricket-inspired aspects into her looks. With her unusual yet alluring fashion choices, she has been creating waves with everything from gowns to sarees inspired by cricket balls and now is back with another outfit inspired by her film. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s film-inspired outfit

Janhvi once again shifted the spotlight towards her with her latest outfit. She stepped out in a striking sleeveless blue dress that turned heads. The dress comes with a daring plunging neckline and mini length.

But what truly made it stand out was the unique detailing: collars, a long zipper in the front and the word "Mahi" intricately written all over it in matching blue. Mahi happens to be the name of Kapoor's character in the film which added a personal touch and deeper connection to the movie's narrative.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Mili actress opted for classy silver earrings and silver heels. These metallic accents complemented her blue dress and also gave it a touch of glam. Her silver jewellery and heels were perfectly in line with each other.

In terms of make-up, the actress let her inherent beauty shine through by keeping it vibrant and fresh. She chose a blue-tinged, sheer make-up to accentuate her eyes and the blue eyeshadow also offered a splash of colour that goes with the hue of her dress.

For her complexion, she picked reddened cheeks and nude lipstick and her arched brows. Kapoor's hairstyle is sleek and simple, with her straight hair cascading down her shoulders effortlessly. This classic look perfectly complements the clean lines of her dress and rounded off her look well.

Janhvi Kapoor’s another look for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Recently, the actress served us another look during promotions dressed in an orange co-ord set. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless waistcoat-like top in a bright shade of orange adorned with square prints that added a playful touch to her outfit. She paired the top with matching wide-leg pants, creating a cohesive chic look that was trendy.

To accessorise her ensemble, the Gunjan Saxena actress chose silver accents that complemented the orange hue perfectly. Her ensemble was glammed up with stacked bangles and a layered necklace, which let her co-ord set's vivid colour shine through.

Janhvi’s makeup was in perfect harmony with her outfit, with warm brown tones accentuating her natural beauty. She opted for a brown lipstick, while blushed cheeks enhanced her radiant complexion. Her smokey eyes added a hint of drama to her look. Completing her ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor styled her hair in gentle curly waves with baby braids that cascaded down her shoulders. Her whole appearance was elevated by this delicate and feminine hairdo, which went well with the stylish yet whimsical theme of her orange co-ord outfit.

As Kapoor continues to dazzle on the silver screen and beyond, we eagerly anticipate her next stylish ensemble, knowing that she never fails to disappoint with her sartorial choices.

