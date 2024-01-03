Janhvi Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan look in Rosario red midi dress with cut-outs is as HOT as FIRE

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most talented and fashionable divas in the entertainment industry, always goes above and beyond to make a case for Gen-Z fashion with her oh-so-glamorous ensembles and fashion-forward styling choices. This was clearly visible during the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, wherein the talented Mr & Mrs Mahi actress chose to grace the much-loved Koffee couch in an incomparable red satin midi that literally took our breath away. And, we’re legit obsessed with this.

So, without any further ado, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented diva, Janhvi Kapoor’s oh-so-hot ensemble that literally set the Koffee with Karan stage on fire? Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Janhvi Kapoor looked incredible in an incomparable red satin midi

The gorgeous Bawaal actress is set to grace the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode, wearing the hottest red satin Midi from Rasario, approximately worth Rs. 1,63,305. This midi featured a halter neck with a super sexy deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the talented Dhadak actress’ extremely stylish ensemble. The dress also had a unique and super sexy cut-out design at the chest which further added to the same.

In fact, the gorgeous deep red midi also featured a body-hugging silhouette that fitted the Roohi actress like a glove and accentuated her curves to sheer perfection, helping her flaunt her well-toned physique. The ankle-length long dress also had a backless style and a sultry thigh-high front slit which added to its overall allure. Meanwhile, it also had a ruched design at the diva’s waist which added to its overall texture. It’s safe to say that this dress is a proper 10 and every fashionista’s dream.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on fleek

Furthermore, the divine Mili actress also chose to complete her super stylish red ensemble with matching Maison Ernest’s Voltige red patent leather heels, approximately worth Rs. 45,192. These ended up adding a rather harmonious appeal to the diva’s whole formal aesthetic. The Good Luck Jerry actress further chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble. She opted to simply wear several gold rings to complement her look, elevating the ensemble further.

Meanwhile, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ hair and beauty game was also visibly on point. She chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, Janhvi chose to go for a subtle makeup look to go with her classy ensemble. This look included a dewy base, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle red eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and a matte light brown lipstick, that totally elevated her ensemble. This look vouched for the diva’s fashion finesse, accentuating the look further.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s classy look for the recent Koffee With Karan episode? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

