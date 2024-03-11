Karisma Kapoor looks like million bucks in repurposed patchwork skirt and bodice for movie promotions

This OG ‘90s diva is the epitome of style and panache as she never disappoints us with her looks. Matching footsteps with today’s trends, Karisma Kapoor rocks a skirt or a maxi as gracefully as she slays in a saree. This Kapoor diva recently left us swooning over her style as she wore a stylish contemporary outfit.

The Biwi No. 1 actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie Murder Mubarak and has been dropping some stunning looks each day. Keeping up with her title of being a diva, Karisma wore a stunning ensemble that not only oozed style, but also promoted the message of repurposing textiles in the most subtle, yet prominent way.

Endorsing textile repurposing - Karisma Kapoor revamps multi-colored patchwork asymmetric skirt and top

Styled by Vrinda Narang and team, Karisma Kapoor stepped out for her movie promotion dolling up in an ensemble that caught our attention instantly. Serving us with her contemporary and chic looks as always, this time around, the actress also silently endorsed the re-purposing of textiles.

The outfit is from the brand’s Holiday Edit 2023 which features a patchwork of textiles that are left over from the previous collections. These textile panel pieces are arranged strategically to form an asymmetrical skirt and bodice. While the classic white shirt attached to the bodice gives it a clean and finished look. The price of this re-purposed patchwork outfit is around INR 18,368 (USD222).

Karisma Kapoor styled her look with minimal accessories

When it comes to styling, there is nothing as statement-making as minimal accessories nowadays. And looks like Karisma knew the trend like the back of her hand. She let her outfit do the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum. The actress opted for mini star studs by Misho Designs that are priced at INR 9,064, which she styled with a matching large pebble ring from the same brand which costs around INR 8,446.

To accentuate her look further, the diva styled her overall appearance with basic black stilettoes from Prada. These Prada black suede open-toe ankle strap sandals are currently sold out but are priced at a whopping INR 31,614 (USD382).

For her makeup, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame beauty opted for a chiseled and contoured look. Structured cheeks with bronzer and hints of blush, Karisma chose kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. She finished her look with a messy ponytail that complimented her chiseled look.

What do you think of Karisma Kapoor’s contemporary outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

