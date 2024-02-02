Kriti Sanon, one of Bollywood’s most loved and sincerely talented leading ladies, is known for her ability to always be on trend when it comes to the exceptional fashion looks that she tends to serve every time she steps out. Well, the talented diva recently starred in an entertainment-packed movie called Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with the incomparably talented Shahid Kapoor. We honestly cannot wait to watch this one and to make the wait harder, the creators just dropped another song from the much-awaited movie, called Tum Se. We love this romantic song but, that’s not all, we also loved the diva’s looks from the same.

So, what are we even holding out for? Why don’t we dive right into the oh-so-incredible scenes and fashion-forward moments from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s latest track to try and decode Kriti Sanon’s lookbook from the upcoming movie? Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Kriti Sanon’s simply fabulous and fashionable looks from the song

The first major family introduction:

In the first major scene of the song, the Kabir Singh actor introduced the talented Heropanti actress to his family. The diva looked absolutely stunning in a simple yet elegant ethnic outfit.

She wore a beautiful blue Anarkali suit with a full-sleeved kurta and well-designed pleats. To add a touch of elegance, she paired it with a matching dupatta adorned with white embroidery. Completing the look with minimalistic earrings, she effortlessly exuded beauty.

Advertisement

The vibrant yellow haldi lehenga look:

This seemed like a major moment in the song because it showcases the beautiful and emotional haldi ceremony of the talented Do Patti actress’ character with Shahid’s character. For this occasion, the couple was seen wearing a matching bright yellow ensemble.

The diva was wearing a beyond-pretty floral printed lehenga set which featured a sleeveless bralette-like blouse with a sweetheart neckline and delicate yellow droplets. This was further paired with a matching flowing floor-length skirt with embroidery at the waist. She also wore white floral jewelry to elevate the look.

The sleeveless suits with sharara pants:

The stunning Dilwale actress made sure to wear a variety of elegant ethnic outfits in the song, and why not? It was a grand Indian wedding happening. She wore several suits with short, body-hugging kurtas that had attractive square and circular necklines. These kurtas also had stylish straps and paired perfectly with pretty sharara pants.

The collection included a turquoise blue set, a vibrant pink set with a traditional print, a fabulous black set with white polka dots, and a pink and black dupatta with matching pink sharara pants. We absolutely adored all of these beautiful sets.

The pastel-colored flowery ensembles:

The stunning Adipurush actress rocked some absolutely stunning flower-print outfits in the song, including a gorgeous lehenga for Haldi. And guess what? There were two more, both in lovely shades of pink. It's safe to say that floral prints are definitely on-trend right now.

We absolutely loved both of them! One was a stunning ankle-length sleeveless maxi dress that had a super sexy thigh-high side slit. It looked amazing with its perfectly cinched waist. The other one was a beautiful flowy pink kurta with a V-shaped neckline. The fusion of the Rajasthani yoke design and the tie-up detail blended perfectly with the floral pattern of the kurta.

The classy and oh-so-sassy dresses:

The talented Mimi actress was also seen wearing a lot of gorgeous dresses in the song. While most of these super classy and simply sexy dresses were short, 1-2 of them were also ankle-length maxi dresses like the flowery pick.

The diva wore a black and white halter-neck dress as well as a silver sequinned dress in some major scenes. But the pastel fit and flare plunge-neck dress with pleats was our absolute favorite from this list, this could also be because of the romantic moment but, we still think it was a hit.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of the talented actress’ gorgeous outfits from the song? Are you as impressed as we are? Which is your favorite outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 6 note-worthy lessons for all brides-to-be from Kiara Advani’s wedding look