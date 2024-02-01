Kylie Jenner, a simply gorgeous American socialite and businesswoman, is known for her ability to serve the most fierce looks every time with the most incomparably awesome high-fashion outfits with sincerely fabulous elements. The classy diva knows exactly how to leave her fans and followers swooning over her fashion skills and styling abilities, and that is exactly what she did in her recent outfit. The fabulous star closed out Paris Fashion Week in style by attending Maison Margiela’s runway show in a shimmery sequin-studded gown. Doesn’t she look like the modern version of Princess Ariel in this one?

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s just zoom in and take a detailed glance at the beautiful body-hugging sequin-laden gown to understand how Kendall Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner was able to leave her fans and followers gasping. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Kylie Jenner looked incomparable in a simply shimmery gown

The Kardashians star recently closed off her Paris Fashion Week 2024 game strongly. She walked in, wearing the classiest ensemble that left onlookers gushing and gasping. The diva looked like an iridescent mermaid who just ended up swimming up to the shore with the most beautiful ensemble.

She also had a wet-look-like sleek hairstyle. The diva’s mermaid-like applause-worthy midi dress was thoroughly laden in light-reflecting sequin work that looked like beyond-shiny scales. The classy cap-sleeved body-hugging gown was out-of-this-world awesome.

Further, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s gown hugged her oh-so-enviable body at all the right places and accentuated her curves to sheer perfection. The calf-length piece’s circular-shaped neckline helped the diva flaunt her collarbone.

The gorgeous diva also chose to add matching grey ruffled elbow-length sheer gloves to elevate the whole look beyond all comparison. They also added to the ensemble’s overall texture and sophistication. To say that we’re obsessed with the diva’s oh-so-sexy choices for this one, would be a total understatement.

Kylie Jenner’s accessories and makeup look were also on fleek

Furthermore, the beyond-talented sister of Kim Kardashian completed her ensemble with pristine white-colored formal pumps with heels. These complimented her classy outfit while adding a super harmonious appeal to her shimmery formal ensemble. Kylie also chose to add minimalistic accessories to complement her super shiny outfit.

She also wore the prettiest Messika earrings and a matching statement ring from the jewelry brand. This added to the piece’s overall allure. We simply love how she managed to elevate her beyond-shimmery and simply classy ensemble with these pieces.

On the other hand, Kylie kept her makeup dewy and amazing, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, soft brown eyeshadow, and heavily blushed cheeks with the shiniest highlighter at all the right places.

She also had perfectly contoured cheekbones and added the glossiest nude and brown-colored ombré lipstick to complete the look which accentuated the pretty diva’s natural beauty. We are head-over-heels in love with the look.

So, what did you think of the simply stylish diva’s classy ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts with us, through the comments section, right away.

