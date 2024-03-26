Madgaon Express star Nora Fatehi gives desi barbie vibes in Mrunalini Rao pink kurta set

Nora Fatehi is not only known for her dance moves but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Her unique style is evident both on-screen and off-screen, leaving her fans in awe. While she dazzles us all with her snazzy Western outfits when she appears in Indian wear, it’s a moment that feels like it should be written about in books. Now, Nora has worn an ethnic outfit that makes her look like she’s straight out of a dream.

Nora Fatehi spreads pink vibes

Nora has many fashionable avatars, but she sets new benchmarks in ethnic wear. The Madgaon Express star has pulled out a pink suit from her ethnic wardrobe that’s both fun and fabulous, perfectly reflecting her style. Her suit is from the shelves of designer Mrunalini Rao. The outfit featured a full-sleeve kurta with a scalloped hem and delicate embroidery in silver and straight trousers in the same color palette and embroidery as the full-sleeve kurta.

She even carried a dupatta with her outfit in the same hue which highlighted similar borders and embroidery. Nora paired her suit with silver earrings, a ring, and silver heels that perfectly matched the embroidery of her suit. Her gorgeous glam was sealed with rosy makeup which included blushed cheeks, a subtle pink tint on her lips, and nude eyeshadow. Her side parted curled tresses added to her charm.

Nora Fatehi's exquisite ethnic ensemble

Whenever Nora shares pictures in ethnic wear, nobody can resist themselves from looking at her repeatedly. Nora, these days, is sharing her ethnic looks from back to back, and we only ask her to keep ‘em coming because we are getting ethnic fashion tips. In another picture, Nora wore a yellow chikankari kurta from the designer Anjul Bhandari’s label.

Kurta had an A-line cut, ending up a few inches above her ankles. The entire kurta was adorned with intricate white embroidery, giving it a celestial look. Nora paired the kurta with straight churidar pants and an embellished dupatta of the same hue, completing the ensemble beautifully. She completed her look with jhumkas and a ring.

Nora gave it the final touch by styling her hair in soft curls and opting for soft glam make-up consisting of bronze eyeshadow and a perfectly pointy brow arch. With soft rosy cheeks, pink-tinted lipstick, and mascara-coated lashes, Nora went for a minimal makeup look.

