Madhuri Dixit SLAYS in a ladoo peela-hued saree with shimmering golden borders for Ram Mandir's inauguration

The grand opening event of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has the entire country humming with excitement, and our Bollywood celebrities have joined in. They put out the greatest effort to come in style for this historic event. In the middle of the splendor, the ever-charming Madhuri Dixit was spotted wearing a traditional saree attire.

Dixit’s trend-setting traditional style was beautiful, leaving us swooning and gasping. So let's start deciphering.

Madhuri Dixit in a vibrant yellow saree

The Total Dhamaal actress wore a gorgeous brilliant yellow saree at the significant event of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This classic outfit included magnificent decorations that offered a sense of absolute grandeur. The saree's brilliant yellow tone matched Dixit's dazzling personality well. But it wasn't only the color that seized focus; the saree was perfectly draped, emphasizing her beautiful shape.

Speaking of the saree's border, it was embellished with tassels, providing a playful aspect. Madhuri Dixit finished off her look with a full-sleeved blouse with a jewel neckline and gold surface accents.

Madhuri Dixit’s accessory style and glam game

Madhuri Dixit accessorized her exquisite ethnic outfit with precision. To compliment her bright yellow saree, she chose a matching potli bag made of the same fabric.

Dixit picked stone-encrusted drop earrings to add shine to her ears. She also wore a large finger ring. Madhuri also paired her golden jewels with matching wedges.

The actress’ makeup was flawless, emphasizing her innate beauty. She added a dash of traditional elegance to her look by wearing an elegant red bindi on her forehead. When it came to her lips, Dixit picked a wonderful dark pink lipstick that created contrast and looked great with the yellow saree.

As for her hairstyle, Madhuri opted for a traditional appearance, arranging her hair into a puffed low bun. This hairdo highlighted her neck and shoulders while also adding a more desi touch.

More about the look…

Madhuri Dixit garnered attention with her stunning yellow saree during the Ram Mandir's inaugural event in Ayodhya, while her husband, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, dazzled with his traditional brown attire.

This duo clearly understands how to make a stylish statement together.

So, what do you think of Madhuri Dixit's yellow saree look? Tell us in the comments section below.

