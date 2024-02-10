Karisma Kapoor unveils the timeless allure of minimalistic kurta sets with her dark blue ensemble worth Rs 54k

Our Bollywood divas own a vast array of kurta sets, from fancy embellished pieces to minimalistic styles. Bollywood starlets know just when to wear an elaborate kurta set versus a more lowkey version. But what about a plain kurta set with minimal work that can still be perfect for special occasions?

Here's the lovely Karisma Kapoor to teach you how to wear kurta sets in a unique yet opulent way. Scroll down and check out how she wore her kurta set ensemble, which had us gushing and gasping over its timeless appeal.

How did Karisma Kapoor nail her latest dark blue kurta set look?

On her Instagram, Karisma Kapoor posted glowing photos from her recent trip to Indore for an event. There, she dazzled in a dark blue A-line kurta paired with slim-fitting pants in the matching hue. She draped the coordinating dupatta casually over one shoulder, featuring an eye-catching abstract print. The regal rose silk Siah Kurta Set, priced at Rs 54,950, embodied Karisma's signature minimalistic elegance.

How did Karisma Kapoor accessorize her kurta set look?

The Zero actress adorned her ears with large, chunky golden hoops from Tribe by Amrapali. She took her look up a notch by wearing a pair of beige strappy heels. To add an unexpected touch, she incorporated a sleek black belt and included the dupatta in it, creating an intriguing and captivating effect. Karisma's superb taste in accessories and attention to stylish yet practical details definitely left us in awe.

All about Karisma Kapoor's makeup and hairstyle

Karisma Kapoor looked absolutely stunning with her natural beauty shining through. She chose a simple and elegant makeup look, with a smooth base and dark black eye makeup. Her eyes were beautifully accentuated with smudged eyeliner and kohl, while her lips were adorned with a lovely pink lipstick.

To complement her overall look, she opted for a sleek swept-back low ponytail with a side parting, which perfectly suited her face shape. Angelina Joseph did an amazing job with her makeup and hairstyle, while Esha L Amin styled her in this gorgeous AMPM fashion's kurta set.

What do you think of Karisma Kapoor's latest look? If you had to rate it on a scale of 10, what score would you give it? Let us know in the comments below!

