Mira Rajput rocks casual day out look in knotted crop shirt and cargo pants; we heart this look

If you ever need inspo to style yourself for any event or occasion, just open Mira Rajput’s Instagram. Be it wedding guest outfit inspiration or styling ideas for a casual brunch with your gal-pals, Mira serves looks for all occasions, which can easily be recreated by you too. Now, if you are wondering what to wear for a simple salon appointment, don’t worry. Mira recently dished out a chic look for this too!

Mira Rajput acing cool and casual together

Mira Rajput was recently spotted exiting a salon after getting herself pampered. She certainly looked relaxed after the appointment, but it was her casual outfit for the occasion that got our attention. For her salon session, she opted for a muted look in subdued shades of brown. Mira was wearing a cream-colored shirt that was long at the back and had a knot tied at the front in such a way that revealed a sliver of her midriff.

Additionally, there was a long-knotted trail hanging from the side. On the shirt’s back shirt, small silver studs were embellished. Mira paired her shirt with dark brown cargo pants that were slightly baggy and featured pockets. She cinched pants with a silver-buckled belt.

For accessories, Mira opted for brown sandals with low heels, along with silver finger rings and gold earrings. She also carried a luxurious Christian Dior tote bag in her hand. Mira stepped out of the salon, she kept her make-up minimal with just a touch of light eyeshadow and mascara. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail, which completed her look.

Mira Rajput's casual looks are absolute goals

Mira Rajput’s Instagram is filled with her casual and cool outfits. She recently shared a picture wearing a colorful dress from the brand Three Letter Shop. Her maxi dress featured stripes in pink, yellow, green, blue, orange and white, with full sleeves and a closed neckline. Mira paired her dress with a heart-shaped purple ring to compliment her outfit. Completing her look, she wore white crochet flats and golden hoops, and slicked her hair back into a ponytail with minimal make-up. Mira gives tough competition to Bollywood girlies when it comes to serving fashion goals!

