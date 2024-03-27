Mouni Roy has always gone above and beyond to serve fierce and fashionable outfits. The diva knows just how to turn heads while experimenting with the boldest and most unique fashion statements; this is precisely what sets her apart. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous black dress on Instagram that left us gushing and gasping.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and look at Mouni Roy’s chic and sassy ensemble to get a better idea about the Brahmastra actress’ incomparably unique sense of style?

What was Mouni Roy wearing in these pictures?

The Gold actress recently took to social media to share pictures of herself from a night out with her friends. For this special occasion, the diva opted for a killer black dress, styled by Rishika Devnani, that looked just amazing on the businesswoman's oh-so-enviable physique.

The sleeveless piece, from Heena Verma Couture, boasted a deep and plunging neckline with sleek straps. The corset-like silhouette of the piece also hugged the diva’s curves perfectly, thereby accentuating them. Its form-fitting silhouette makes the outfit all the more special.

Meanwhile, its free-flowing skirt was just gorgeous; it literally made Mouni look like a modern-day princess, and we don’t think we’ll be getting over this one anytime soon. The minimalist gown totally helped the diva jump on the coquette core trend with the bow tie-ups on both sides and at the back.

We love how this proves that less is always more when it comes to fashion. After all, it’s all about how you style your outfit instead of the elements you choose to add, don’t you agree? The diva also added matching heels from Versace to add a luxurious touch to her OOTN. We loved how these pumps gave her outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal.

How did Mouni Roy elevate this look?

The Romeo Akbar Waiter actress completed her classy outfit with minimalistic accessories like silver cocktail rings that added some much-needed bling to the whole outfit. The wise decision paid off as it allowed for Roy’s dress to shine through on its own merit.

Mouni’s sleek princess-like modern updo, created by Queensly Chettiar, with a contrasting white bow, along with her natural-looking, subtle makeup look with nude lipstick, by Albert Chettiar, added to the fit’s overall charm. We’re sincerely impressed with The Virgin Tree actress’ choices for this one.

So, what did you think of the Made In China actress’ ensemble? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

