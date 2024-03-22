Summer's here, and it's time to shed those winter blues and embrace sunshine-ready looks. But with so many options, where do we even begin? Fear not, fashion fellas! We've got you covered with a sizzling dose of men's summer fashion inspiration, straight from the wardrobes of Bollywood's most stylish dudes. Get ready to steal the spotlight with celeb-approved summer clothes for men which are guaranteed to turn heads.

From Ranveer Singh’s stylish printed shirts and Varun Dhawan’s printed co-ord set to Shahid Kapoor’s stylish fusional ensembles and Vicky Kaushal's vibrant outfit, let’s zoom on and take a closer look at some celebrity-approved ensembles for men’s summer fashion inspiration to beat the warm weather.

7 best celebrity-approved summer 2024 outfits for men

Ranveer Singh in printed shirt look:

Ranveer Singh always serves the most stylish and eccentric fashion statements. He recently wore a party-ready printed shirt with a collared neckline. This safari-ready piece was perfect.

He left the top few buttons open and paired this shirt with white wide-legged ankle-length pants. He added matching white formal shoes with a beige hat, sunglasses, and a neckpiece to complete the look. Ranveer’s accessory style is unmatched.

Vijay Varma in a casual and cool look:

Vijay Varma recently proved that graphic T-shirts will never go out of style, in a sassy graphic black T-shirt with an orange print on it.

He paired this with blue distressed ankle-length denim jeans with a straight fit. He completed the cool look with high-top Jordan shoes, and we loved the super stylish summer fits for guys.

Arjun Kapoor in a basic ensemble:

Arjun Kapoor showed us how to keep things basic and fun with a stylish blue cap-sleeved T-shirt with a sophisticated high neckline.

This was paired with washed-off black jeans that looked comfortable and cool. He elevated the ensemble with dark-tinted classic sunglasses and a statement silver necklace to complete the men's summer style. This is the perfect choice for summer.

Vicky Kaushal’s radiant crochet class:

Vicky Kaushal made a vibrant and fun fashion statement recently, proving that bright colors look great on men too. This outfit featured a yellow and white crochet shirt with matching buttons.

This collared cap-sleeved shirt was paired with cream-colored high-waisted pants with a comfortable silhouette. Casual summer outfits like these are the perfect choice for your casual summer wardrobe.

Varun Dhawan in laid-back look:

Varun Dhawan always tries to go bold with her outfits and that’s exactly what he did recently, in a beyond-stylish printed co-ord set that looked cooler than ever.

This ensemble featured an oversized beige and black collared shirt which was paired with matching summer shorts. He added white sneakers, matching sunglasses, and a stylish necklace to complete the look.

Sidharth Malhotra in all-denim look:

Although Sidharth Malhotra usually tends to play safe with his fashion choices, he knows just how to carry his outfits with confidence and charm. He recently wore a fabulous head-to-toe denim ensemble.

This featured a collared denim shirt with sleeves rolled up to serve a laid-back aesthetic. This was paired with denim jeans and statement accessories. Denim can be a great addition to almost all casual summer outfits for men.

Shahid Kapoor in a fusional outfit:

Shahid Kapoor served a super hot fusional summer-ready statement with a classy printed kurta with a black and sassy zigzag design. The piece also had a collared kurta with a deep V-shaped neckline that looked fabulous.

He paired this with white pants with a fitted silhouette that looked awesome. He added black formal shoes and a statement neckpiece to complete the look.

So, are you feeling inspired to dress up the celebrity-approved way this summer season 2024?

Which one of these classy ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

