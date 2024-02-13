Nora Fatehi, one of the classiest actresses and dancers in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always serve the most opulent and luxurious as well as super stylish high-fashion ensembles that leave us gushing and gasping for more. The talented singer and dancer knows exactly how to leave onlookers mesmerized with her ability to always carry these outfits with confidence and pure sass.

Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently wore a classy all-Chanel outfit that looked spectacular. We adore the outfit and the way it suits the pretty diva. So, why are we waiting around? Let's take a closer look at the incredibly stylish Chanel outfit worn by the talented Blackout actress, Nora Fatehi to see how she managed to make such an impressive fashion statement. Ready to explore? Well, let's start unraveling the mystery!

What was Nora Fatehi wearing in her recent social media pictures?

Nora recently took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in a super cool Chanel ensemble that left her fans and followers amazed. The talented Bharat actress looked like she was going on a wild safari ride in the beyond-classy cheetah print Chanel loungewear that looked all things posh and super cool.

This awesome ensemble was from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection which highlighted the beautiful orange-hued winter flower, camellia. The outfit included the Stripes Leopard Patterns loungewear full-sleeved sweater, which is valued at around Rs. 2,76,583.

This cashmere pullover comes with a beige base with black print and orange flowers all over it. It features a high neckline, adding a layer of sophistication to the diva’s classy ensemble. The fitting of the sweater was also slightly oversized but it ended up highlighting her curves in just the right manner.

The Stree actress further paired this with the matching floor-length loungewear Chanel pants with Stripes Leopard Patterns, which are approximately worth Rs. 3,09,519. These cashmere pants have a rather body-hugging silhouette and add a layer of class to the diva’s outfit.

How did Nora Fatehi choose to accessorize this sassy outfit?

Furthermore, the talented Sexy In My Dress singer chose to accessorize her ensemble with just the right accessories. The diva chose to add a layered contrasting green-colored necklace and matching green earrings. But that’s not all, she also chose to add matching statement rings to add some much-needed bling to her outfit.

The talented dancer also chose to add a dramatic and floppy custom-embroidered large straw sun hat to add a layer of 1970s nostalgia. This sassy hat perfectly elevated the diva’s classy and sassy outfit without actually overpowering it, doesn’t she look like the ever-beloved Rachel from Friends with this one?

She also chose to carry the jet-black Chanel flap bag with a top handle. This bag, approximately worth Rs. 6,09,900, is made in Italy with pure lambskin. The iconic brand’s official logo on the front and the gold-tone hardware make it all the more special. The Hip-Hop India judge chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders while perfectly framing her face.

On the other hand, Nora opted for a rather subtle but glamorous makeup look which accentuated her natural beauty. This included a matte base, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, heavily blushed and highlighter cheeks, and the prettiest pink-colored matte lipstick. The look also perfectly added to the diva’s overall aesthetic, making us fall in love.

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s incomparably classy ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this for an event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

