Deepika Padukone, one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve the classiest looks with an incomparable level of confidence, class, and sheer sass. The diva knows exactly how to convert even the airport into a fashion runway with her fierce looks. On Monday night, another such moment of fashionable fabulousness occurred at the airport when the diva walked out with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in the classiest winter-ready outfits. And, we’re totally obsessed!

So, why don’t we dive into the details of the Fighter actress, Deepika Padukone’s classy and casual airport outfit? After all, the Fighter actress’ airport aesthetic is worth discussing. Let’s just get right to it and take a look at her cool winter-ready allure.

Deepika Padukone looked effortlessly awesome in a comfortable airport look

The Jawan actress was recently spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport by Paparazzi as she walked ahead with confidence while holding her boo, Ranveer Singh’s hand. The beloved couple was clearly in the mood to serve wintery wows while wearing the chicest winter-ready outfits.

For the Cirkus actor, this included a white t-shirt with a circular neckline which was paired with matching black wide-legged pants that cinched at his ankles. He also layered this with a black long coat while adding white shoes, a hat, and sunglasses along with a silver pendant and simply cool diamond stud earrings. The actor served monochrome magic with this one.

Meanwhile, the talented Pathaan actress’ airport-ready ensemble mimicked her husband’s wintery wonder aesthetic and chose to merge coolness with comfort in an elegant airport outfit. This outfit featured a full-sleeved white collared formal shirt with buttons on the way to the top. Deepika Padukone further chose to layer this oversized shirt with a full-sleeved powder blue pullover sweater.

This sweater had a circular neckline through which, she pulled out the collar to display the radiant combination of blue and white. She also chose to pair this with blue denim jeans. These jeans had a straight fit and she chose to roll up the edges to make her outfit look all the more cool and classy. We are undeniably obsessed with how supremely suave the couple looks here.

Deepika Padukone’s accessory, hair, and makeup choices were also on point

Furthermore, the Om Shanti Om actress chose to complete her airport awesomeness with pristine white-colored trendy sneakers which perfectly matched her white shirt. They added a layer of casual gorgeousness to the diva’s airport outfit while giving her outfit an overall harmonious appeal.

Meanwhile, the classy Happy New Year actress also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a manageable and chic bun. This tight and well-tied sleek bun allowed for the diva’s gorgeous face to be visible while contributing to her overall cool and casual aesthetic.

Even the diva’s accessory choices were visible as she chose to take the minimalistic route and adorned her beautiful face with black Balenciaga BB0046S 001 sunglasses, worth Rs. 29,035 approximately. We love how this perfectly merges with her overall suave aesthetic without overpowering the outfit.

On the other hand, the talented actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. She went with just a dash of lip gloss and her incomparable smile to win over hearts. The talented actress effortlessly proved that she is a style icon for the masses, with this cool airport-ready and wintery ensemble.

So, what did you think about her outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, below

