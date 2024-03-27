Nora Fatehi’s black bodysuit with pink cargo pants will make you want to ditch denim jeans

With the resurgence of the Y2K trend, cargo pants have made a distinct comeback, and we are thrilled about it. Cargo pants are still baggy and skewed, but now are available in denim, metallics, and neon colors as well. They can easily replace denim due to their loose fit, allowing you to style them with hoodies, sneakers, or tops of your choice. Nora Fatehi can wear any style and can take a glamorous route effortlessly. Now that cargo pants are back in fashion, who better to take cues from than the style icon Nora Fatehi? With her latest pictures, Nora is showing us how to slay in cargo pants in the most trendy way possible.

Nora Fatehi giving lessons on how to style cargo pants

Nora Fatehi has an unsaid love for fashion and proving it once again, Nora nailed her outfit of the day in a black bodysuit and styled it with pink cargo pants from Freakins India. Nora’s cargo pants are pink in color, with hints of purple tie & dye in some places. The cargo pants feature pockets and have a baggy fit. She added a touch of bling to her outfit with silver jewellery.

The diva adorned her wrists with silver bracelets, with silver hoops in her ears, and adorned her fingers with rings. This added a glamorous touch to her look and elevated the overall outfit. Nora picked up a black pair of sunglasses and her hair was styled into the chicest waves ever. Nora opted for subtly toned eyeshadow overpowered by her wispy lashes and kohl-rimmed eyes. With pink hue lipstick, the actress gave it a final touch.

Nora Fatehi’s luxe look

The 32-year-old effortlessly nails every look, whether it’s street style, ethnic wear, or casual outfits. She proves that she is not just the queen of dance but also an unbeatable queen of fashion. A few days ago, Nora treated us to a luxurious look in an outfit from Versace. The gorgeous beauty wore a Versace co-ord set featuring a black and gold print, which is also Versace’s signature print. The ensemble consisted of a body-hugging top with a closed neck and teamed with matching trousers.

The exquisite print all over emphasized the brand's luxury. For accessories, Nora opted for gold earrings, stacked bracelets, and wrist watch which added more glam to her already glamorous look. Keeping her tresses open in waves, the Crakk actress upped the ante. Her makeup picks consisted of pink lips, highlighted cheeks with ample blush, and pink wash on eyeshadows and she looked like the queen she always has been.

