Parineeti Chopra, one of the most beloved and talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always be on trend. Be it her casual everyday outfits, winter-ready formal outfits, or just her classy and comfortable airport ensembles, the diva knows exactly how to create a note-worthy fashion statement. This was visible in her recent black and white airport-ready outfit, and we’re thoroughly obsessed with the talented actress’ elegant and monochromatic wintery ensemble.

So, why don’t we zoom into the details of the well-loved Mission Raniganj actress, Parineeti Chopra’s black and white winter-ready airport ensemble to understand how she was able to make us swoon with her choices? Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Parineeti Chopra’s exceptional all-black airport outfit

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress recently chose to wear a winter-ready all-black airport ensemble, that seriously caught our attention. This featured a black full-sleeved sweatshirt with a high circular neckline that added a layer of understated elegance to her ensemble.

The pretty Code Name: Tiranga actress further chose to pair this casual and comfortable sweatshirt with faux leather pants. These fitted pants hugged her legs and gave them an elongated look, adding a layer of class to her airport outfit.

Further, Parineeti chose to layer this outfit with a matching calf-length black coat with buttons on both sides. The full-sleeved coat with a classy collar gives us a winter-season fashion goal while elevating her whole look.

The incomparable The Girl on the Train actress chose to complete her ensemble with contrasting comfortable white-colored sneakers which gave her outfit a sporty edge, converting her outfit to a monochromatic look, making us adore her super fashionable choices.

Parineeti Chopra’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on point

Furthermore, the Golmaal Again actress chose to take the minimalistic route to elevate her airport ensemble. She chose to add dark-tinted matching black sunglasses and a ring to complement her incomparably oh-so-classy and sassy ensemble. But that’s not all, the talented Ishaqzaade actress also chose to carry the luxurious tan brown colored monogram Tod’s Di large leather bag.

This bag is worth Rs. 2,55,616, approximately. The bag’s classy handles and Tod's Di’s iconic logo stamped on the front make this bag all the more special. It also had the talented diva’s initials i.e. ‘PCC’ monogrammed on the same.

The piece, made in Italy, added a touch of sophistication to the talented diva’s outfit while elevating the same. Meanwhile, the Kesari actress chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a high and well-tied ponytail, which made sure that her beautiful face was visible.

On the other hand, the Chamkila actress’ subtle yet beautiful makeup look, with a dash of eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, a touch of blush, and the prettiest pink lipstick, totally complemented as well as elevated her whole look. Doesn’t she look beyond just trendy?

So, what did you think of the classy diva’s airport ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

