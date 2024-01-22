Shilpa Shetty Kundra, one of the prettiest, most graceful, and extremely talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her superior fashion skills, fashionably fabulous choices, and of course, her unique sense of style. Keeping up with the beyond-beautiful and oh-so-classy ensembles, the actress recently stepped outside to celebrate the inauguration of the much-awaited Ram mandir in Ayodhya, while wearing a bright tangerine saree with intricate golden embroidery, and we’re head-over-heels in love with the same.

So, let’s just take the plunge and dive deep into Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s exquisite bright orange saree, to understand how she was able to create a modernistic and classy fashion statement. Are you ready? let’s just jump right in.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked exceptional in a bright orange drape

The Sukhee actress chose to visit the beautiful and auspicious Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai wearing the classiest tangerine and gold saree, making our hearts skip a beat. It perfectly matched the Ram Mandir flag as well, didn’t it? This was a clear celebration.

The Dhadkan actress’ beyond-beautiful saffron orange piece represented the value of Indian tradition while making a case for the same. The piece was thoroughly laded with intricate gold embroidery work all over it. We love it!

Advertisement

Further, the pretty Nikamma actress’ incredibly fabulous tangerine saree also had gold edges with intricate traditional embroidery which had an oh-so-smooth texture. The beautiful saree was draped to sheer perfection and hugged her curves perfectly.

It was paired with a matching pale gold blouse with a high and circular neckline, which added a layer of sophistication to her super classy and elegant ensemble. We believe that the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress’ outfit is a total hit, don’t you?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were totally on point

The Jaanwar actress chose to wear matching gold-colored juttis with embroidery work all over them. These perfectly complemented her drape while adding a harmonious appeal to her elegant ethnic ensemble. But the ethnic wear game didn’t just stop there. The pretty diva added statement traditional accessories to elevate her ensemble.

This included heavily layered gold earrings with an exclusive and intricate floral design, matching statement rings, and a matching bold kadha-like bangle, that perfectly complements her outfit. Meanwhile, Shilpa also chose to carry a matching gold-colored traditional potli bag with heavily embellished embroidery work all over it.

This perfectly matched the saree and its work. Shilpa chose a basic yet gorgeous hairdo to keep it stylish. Her gorgeous locks were fashioned into a well-formed bun with flicks on both sides and gajra to further add to the hasitsyle’s allure. These flicks framed her face perfectly while lending her outfit a refined, attractive, and glamorous appearance.

Even the diva’s glam makeup look, with gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara eyelashes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and of course, matching orange lipstick, perfectly elevated her pretty ensemble.

So, what did you think of the diva’s pretty outfit? Please share your opinions with us in the comments section below, and let us know if this ensemble captivated you as much as it did, us.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani vs Janhvi Kapoor Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the white Ajrakh printed saree with tube-like blouse better?