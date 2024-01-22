Many classy and seriously talented Bollywood actresses have recently been making a case for ethnic ensembles that are made in India, thereby making a case for Indian fashion on a global scale. In doing so, they do end up having fashion clashes or wearing the same outfits. Such a situation was created recently when the talented Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor wore pretty white Ajrak-printed sarees, that made our hearts swoon while making us gasp for more.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the unique ways in which both, the well-loved diva, Kiara Advani and the modern fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor, interpreted their white-colored Ajrak printed ethnic ensembles. But, who wore and styled their outfit better? Let’s dive right in and find out some answers.

Kiara Advani’s beyond-elegant white Amrita Thakur lined saree

The fabulous Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently chose to wear a modernized pristine white-colored saree, created by none other than the fashion maven, Amrita Thakur. Her pretty saree had a lined design that added to its alluring look and overall texture. The saree also had a block Ajrak print on her classy drape. She further paired her saree with a classy corset-like blouse which hugged her curves thereby, accentuating them. The off-shoulder style and a plunging neckline add to its allure.

The diva also added matching heels, white-colored traditional jhumka earrings with delicate pearl droplets and Kundan work, and a matching ring to complement her look. Her hair was left open, styled into loose curls that beautifully cascaded down her back and perfectly framed her face.

On the other hand, her natural-looking makeup look, with subtle eye makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, and the perfect pink-colored lipstick completes her overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s super classy white Atelier by Amreen Sandhu saree

The talented Bawaal actress recently chose to wear a pristine white saree, created by none other than the creative fashion house i.e. Atelier by Amreen Sandhu. This classy piece was laden with block Ajrak print and further embellished the same with sequin embroidery at its edges. Furthermore, the beautiful diva chose to pair her incomparable, well-embellished saree with a sleeveless tube-top-like blouse with a deep and plunging neckline, adding a layer of sultriness to her classy ensemble.

The diva also added matching heels, silver-colored crystal-encrusted dangling earrings, and matching statement rings to elevate her look. Her hair was left open, styled into loose curls that beautifully cascaded down her back.

On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look featured a smokey brown eye makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes, and the perfect nude-colored lipstick.

It’s honestly quite safe to say that both the beautiful and beloved actresses aced their ethnic and elegant ensembles with pretty and pristine white drapes. On one hand, Kiara Advani chose to pair her classy white saree with a lined print with an off-sleeved and fitted corset. She also chose to elevate her look with matching silver-colored jhumkas. And we adore her outfit. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand chose to wear a white-colored saree with sequin embroidery at its edges, paired with a classy tube-top-like embellished blouse. She also chose to add silver layered dangling earrings to add to her exceptional look. And we are obsessed with her fit.

But in the end, it’s hard for us to pick a side for this one because while we adore Janhvi Kapoor’s exceptional saree and makeup, the way that Kiara Advani styled and carried her ensemble was literally out-of-this-world gorgeous. This face-off reminded us of the fact that fashion is undoubtedly a form of art that creates a blank canvas for everyone to express themselves in their beautiful and unique ways. Do you agree with us?

Who, according to you, is the winner of this one? Was it Kiara Advani or Janhvi Kapoor? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.