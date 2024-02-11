Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most favorite fashion brands and they recently took to New York Fashion Week for their Fall Winter 2024 collection. Their fabulous fashion show took place at the iconic Grand Central Station of the city. The show was attended by A-listers like Kelly Rutherford, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and others. The iconic brand paid tribute to New York City. The talented Aisha actress was seen wearing a formal ensemble that left us gushing, gasping, and swooning for more. We love it!

So, why don’t we have a closer look at the Khoobsurat actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incomparably classy black, blue, and white colored formal ensemble? Why don’t we take a closer look at her sincerely sassy ensemble? Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked beyond elegant in a formal outfit

The AK vs AK actress was spotted and snapped at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion week during New York Fashion Week. For the occasion, the pretty diva chose to wear a timeless black-colored pantsuit. This timeless suit featured an OG full-sleeved and oversized blazer with formal shoulder pads and vintage-looking gold buttons that added a layer of formality to her sincerely classy outfit. The diva also chose to layer this over a timeless and formal light blue and white-colored pinstriped full-sleeved shirt. We love this diva’s incomparably classy outfit.

But, the highlight of the outfit has got to be her classy nature-inspired broaches with a crystal droplet that left us falling head-over-heels in love. Further, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also chose to pair these with matching black-colored floor-length baggy pants. The wide-legged silhouette of the pants also added a layer of comfort. In fact, the Neerja tucked her formal shirt into these pants to accentuate her waist as the ensemble hugged her curves perfectly. The Veere Di Wedding actress’ formally fabulous outfit left us gasping for more. We’re obsessed with this one.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the I Hate Luv Storys actress chose to add white formal shoes to complete her outfit. These shoes perfectly matched her classy shirt that totally matched her collared beyond-formal blue and white-colored striped shirt. The diva also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble by adding golden-colored earrings and a matching statement ring to elevate her ensemble beyond all comparison. This wise decision managed to keep the attention focussed on her much-deserving outfit. We’re definitely impressed!

On the other hand, the classy The Zoya Factor actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight hairstyle that beautifully cascaded down her hair while framing her face to sheer perfection. Meanwhile, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress’ oh-so-incredible makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and heavily blushed as well as highlighted cheeks. But, the bold red-colored matte lipstick won the crown this time.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor’s incomparable ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event or soiree? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

