Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been Bollywood’s OG fashionista. In fact, nobody can carry luxurious fashion outfits with panache and confidence quite like this fashion queen. With her stylish ensembles, hand-picked high fashion elements, incomparable accessories, and innate sense of style, there are no doubts about the fact that the diva is B-town’s fashion royalty.

The 38-year-old actress made yet another display of unmatched fashion finesse earlier today as she was clicked at the airport while wearing a brown and black outfit that rendered us speechless. Well, why don’t we try to decode Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s airport-ready ensemble?

What was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wearing at the airport?

The Neerja actress was spotted wearing an uber-cool brown and black airport ensemble that ended up setting social media ablaze. The diva’s airport-ready outfit featured an ankle-length maxi dress with a form-fitting corseted silhouette. Her sleeveless tube dress also had a structured plunging neckline that gave the outfit a sultry appeal. The dress hugged the diva’s curves, accentuating them. The long dress also had matching lace-like drawstrings around the waist and a flowy lower half of the incredible which looked contemporary and chic.

The stylish actress further layered her dress with a matching oversized floor-length and full-sleeved trench coat with a lapel-collared neckline. The piece also had shoulder pads that made it look more formal. The formal coat, which was left open to flaunt the long dress, also had convenient pickets on both sides. We honestly believe that nobody can carry the corporate core quite like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

How did Sonam Kapoor Ahuja accessorize her airport outfit?

Ahuja completed her outfit with glossy black ankle-length boots which looked stylish and perfectly matched her accessory choices. They gave her airport-ready outfit a well-thought-out appeal. Meanwhile, she also accessorized her outfit with luxe statement accessories. Sonam added black-lensed and dark-tinted Wayfarer sunglasses.

She also wore silver dangling earrings with white crystals and matching layered rings. But that’s not all, she also carried a Noir Hermes Birkin 35 bag with gold-finished hardware, approximately worth Rs. 18,92,192. This exquisite piece, exclusively handcrafted in France also had a spacious leather-lined interior. Her attention to detail is razor-sharp and that’s clearly visible in her classy accessories choices.

How was Sonam Kapoor’s hairstyle and makeup look?

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress went for a matte-finished makeup look for this one. With well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden eyelashes. Her cheeks were heavily blushed with a touch of shimmery highlighter. However, the diva’s pretty nude-hued lipstick was the highlight of the look.

Sonam also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek straight look with a center parting. This effortless hairstyle brought attention to her luscious locks which beautifully cascaded down her back. It’s quite safe to say that Kapoor’s effortlessly manageable hairstyle was undeniably flawless.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s airport look? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

