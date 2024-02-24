Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true powerhouse of talent with an oh-so-enviable fashion sense. The beautiful actress’ outfits always hit the mark irrespective of the occasion. This is especially true for her ethnic ensembles. The diva’s saree collection is literally to die for. Whether it’s traditional, fusional, unique, or simply sassy, her wardrobe has every kind of saree. No wonder fans love to take fashion inspiration from her.

Proving the same, the 48-year-old actress rocked two stunning saree outfits at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding celebrations, looking absolutely fabulous. The Sukhee actress' gold saree on the main event was truly a showstopper. Let's take a closer look at the intricate details of the drape.

What did Shilpa Shetty wear to Rakul Preet Singh’s wedding?

Rakul Preet Singh's big day was made even more special by the stunning all-gold look of The Gambler actress, who was styled by Meagan Concessio. This look featured an exquisite tissue saree created by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion mavens, Arpita Mehta. The stellar saree was tailor-made for the event’s contemporary theme.

The piece's front side, with its elegant pallu, shimmered with the golden sheen of the tissue material. Meanwhile, the lower half of the drape was crafted from a stunning georgette adorned with sequins. These fabrics harmoniously combined to create a radiant outfit that beautifully reflected light.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the saree was further enhanced with a beautiful mirror-work-laden slightly scalloped border. The Indian Police Force actress paired this saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with sleek straps, which was heavily embellished with mirror work and embroidery.

The plunging neckline of the blouse gave the outfit a fiery modern twist. This half-and-half material saree look, which was beautifully draped around Shilpa’s well-toned figure, is usually easier to carry and style, and therefore, was a very wise choice for a destination wedding.

How did Shilpa Shetty accessorize this outfit?

The Hungama 2 actress completed her all-gold outfit with matching ‘golden badam’ mules which were also from the Arpita Mehta x SKO collection. These sandals elevated the diva’s ethnic look while giving it a visibly harmonious appeal. On the other hand, Shilpa chose to add statement pieces from Maya Sanghavi Jewels to accessorize her outfit.

This list included a beautiful diamond-encrusted layered choker with delicate white pearls, shiny diamond stud earrings, a stylish serpent bracelet that was wrapped around her right wrist, and a matching watch on her left wrist. She also added statement diamond rings to the look. But that’s not all, she also carried a matching mirrorwork embellished potli bag from The Pink Potli. All her accessory choices perfectly elevated her outfit.

How did Shilpa Shetty’s hairstyle and makeup look for this one?

For her hairstyle, Kundra’s hair stylist, Shetall Khan chose to tie her brown hair and styled it into a low well-tied ponytail with a dramatic back-combed puff. It looks like the diva is all set to bring back the early 2000s puff ponytail and we love it. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle allowed the diva’s beautiful face to be clearly visible while merging well with her outfit’s allure.

Furthermore, Shilpa’s makeup expert, Ajay Shelar went for a rather subtle yet radiant makeup look to go with her wedding guest aesthetic. The look boasted of matte base with some smudged brown eyeshadow and black mascara-laden eyelashes. A touch of blush and bake with a shimmery highlighter was chosen for her cheeks. However, the orange-ish nude lipstick won the show.

So, What did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s wedding-ready look? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani makes corporate core look aesthetic in Tod’s gray pantsuit with olive green bralette