Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic wear collection is an excellent source of wedding season-ready inspiration. The actress is a proper fashion icon who can pull off any look to perfection, but it’s her sarees that make our hearts beat faster. Khan knows how to turn heads in the most classy and well-embellished sarees; therefore, she is a major source of inspiration for modern fashionistas who love to wear traditional ensembles.

The Murder Mubarak actress recently embraced the beauty of a classy, embellished, easy-to-wear drape for a meeting in Mumbai. Why don’t we zoom in and closely examine Sara Ali Khan’s colorful and elegant ethnic ensemble?

Sara Ali Khan’s incredibly gorgeous and colorful drape:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress has one of the best ethnic wear collections in Bollywood. Adding to the same, the diva recently wore a classy and effortlessly elegant saree that made our hearts do the happy dance.

The easy-to-wear drape with a black base had a multicolored digital print that made it look stylish. The sassy sheer drape featured a unique abstract print with floral elements that made it look all the more amazing.

The Simmba actress’ saree was further elevated with delicate black sequin work, giving it a fierce, formal, and fabulous edge. She paired the drape with a black sleeveless blouse with broad straps and an alluring circular and deep plunging neckline, which made it look simply sultry.

Advertisement

The fitted blouse with floral print helped the diva flaunt her incomparable figure. The well-draped saree with crisp pleats looked incredible and played very well with the diva’s complexion. Sara carried it to perfection, and we’re taking notes!

Sara Ali Khan’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle:

Khan completed her look with matching black platform heels, giving her outfit a well-thought-out appeal. Meanwhile, she also kept her accessory choices minimalistic, complementing the aesthetic of her drape.

This list included statement multicolored and embellished crystal earrings with matching rings that perfectly matched her ensemble. We love Sara Ali Khan’s excellent picks!

The Coolie No. 1 actress further styled her hair up into natural-looking waves with a middle parting that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders while framing her face. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle paired perfectly with the elegant aesthetic of the diva’s pretty sheer saree.

On the other hand, she chose a subtle, natural-looking makeup look, with mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow, a touch of blush and highlighter, and matte nude lipstick. These choices visibly elevated her ethnic look!

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s saree? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, Manushi Chhillar to Rakul Preet Singh; Elegant boss lady outfits ft Bollywood actresses