Tamannaah Bhatia oozes candor in grey blazer and wide-legged pants for recent airport look

Tamannaah Bhatia's comfy airport look

In terms of fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia doesn’t even have to try hard because she knows very well that whatever she wears, she will look the best and such was the case when she was spotted at the airport recently. The Jailor actress picked a white ribbed top with front buttons, layered with a grey blazer featuring notch lapels, flap pockets, and buttoned cuffs. She paired the blazer with dark grey wide-leg pants, giving her look a relaxed vibe.

She gave a luxe touch to her relaxed look as she carried a black Hermes Kelly bag on her arm. All she needed for accessories was a pair of blue sneakers. Leaving her tresses open, nude lipstick, blush cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her glam statement.

Tamannaah Bhatia takes her airport style to new heights

A few days ago, Tamannaah was spotted at the airport in an ethnic look. She was seen wearing a white kurta set with a V neckline with white embroidery on the yoke and subtle floral embroidery in shades of pink. She matched her kurta with a white palazzo and white dupatta around her neck. For her accessories, she carried a Hermes Kelly bag in her hand and wore matching white sliders with a kurta on her feet. Tamannaah sported a no-makeup look with her outfit. She simply wore a light lip gloss and left her open to complete her look.

Tamannaah always kept her airport look simple yet stylish, with minimal makeup, allowing her inner beauty to shine through. What sets Tamannaah’s airport looks apart from others is that she never prioritises style over comfort. Her looks are often out of the box, and you can take cues from her looks to wear them anywhere.

