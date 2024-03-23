Karan Kundrra shares what he hates about Tejasswi Prakash: She can be politically incorrect’

Karan Kundrra is currently promoting his latest web show, Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes. The actor, who has aced many roles in his past ventures, has returned to acting after a long gap. Besides grabbing eyeballs for his professional outings, Karan often comes under discussion for his love affair with Tejasswi Prakash, which is no secret. The two have been in a relationship since their Bigg Boss 15 days. In a candid interaction with Galatta India recently, Karan spoke fondly about Tejasswi and gave out what he loves and hates about her. He also shed light on their wedding plans.

Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi a ‘woman of substance’

When questioned what he likes the most about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra went on to heap praise on his girlfriend and said that Tejasswi might come across as very childish on her social media handles, but in reality, she is very strong. “When she has to play the part of being that woman for me, she does it which, obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman, who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that,” added the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor.

Talking about what he doesn’t find pleasing in Tejasswi’s personality, Karan asserted that he would like her to be a little more diplomatic than she is right now. He stated, “What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn’t care. She won’t see who it is and what the situation is, she will speak. I am not telling her to accept it but just stay quiet. But I don’t wish to change anything about her.”

Advertisement

Have a look at Karan’s mushy Instagram post for Tejasswi:

Karan Kundrra on his marriage speculations with Tejasswi Prakash

While rumors mills keep churning out speculations of Karan and Tejaaswi’s wedding, the two choose not to talk about it much. At times, these marriage rumors reach their family members too. The 39-year-old recalled an incident where his sister-in-law reached out to him after seeing a morphed wedding photo of the couple. He quoted, “She sent me a picture of a very famous celebrity couple and on that, my and Teju’s pictures have been morphed. I was like, ‘That is such bad photoshop.’ All sorts of things happen.”

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash found solace in each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. They have been going strong in their relationship for the last 2 years.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra reacts to fans calling him and Tejasswi Prakash TejRan, says joining Bigg Boss was a big risk