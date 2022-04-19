Best eyeshadow palettes to make your eyes look unapologetically beautiful

For the ones who love to play with colours on their eyes, Hello! You have finally reached the place from where you can attain gorgeous eye makeup cues. Be it a sultry monochrome look, smokey look or a high sheen makeup look, you can master them all with these best eyeshadow palettes at your hands. You need multiple eyeshadow pallets for numerous illuminating finishes. For sumptuous looks, all you need is some mind blowing matte, metallic and shimmer eyeshadow shadows.

If you are the one for whom makeup is the favourite pastime, then in addition to the base makeup products and never ending list of the best makeup brush set, you definitely need to vouch for the best eyeshadow palettes introduced by the best makeup brands. We are sure your makeup kits are incomplete without applicators, eyeliner pencils for dramatic eyes, best mascaras and of course nude and dark lipstick shades.

Eyeshadow palettes for creating the below eye makeup looks:

1. Natural Look: For a natural look, you need a nude or neutral shade eyeshadow palette. The shade of the eyeshadow must match your skin tone. A natural looking eye makeup is usually done to enhance your real beauty.

2. Smokey look: For a smokey look, you need a matte eyeshadow palette. You can try your hands on dark matte shades to achieve the desired smokey look. A smudgy eye makeup of one or two shades will give you a smokey eye look.

3. Foil effect look: Metallic eyeshadows help one in creating a foil effect look. They are intensely shiny and reflect like metal. Usually gold, silver, copper and bronze eyeshadow shades give you a foil effect look.

4. Glowy shimmery pop: A shimmery eyeshadow palette will help you create a high sheen look. Shimmer eyeshadows come with a shine and help your eyes to stand out in glory.

5. Gradient look: In order to create gradient eye makeup, you need to pick two eyeshadows. One has to be lighter in shade whereas the other must be darker. Go lighter on the inside and darker at the outer corner of your eyelid.

Be it bridal makeup kit essentials or everyday makeup products, you must own branded makeup items. There are also vegan and cruelty free makeup products to meet the needs of every skin type. What are you waiting for? Don't waste much time. Pick the best makeup primers, best foundations and most importantly an under eye dark circle removal cream if your skin has dark and patch eyebags.

Types of eyeshadow palettes

There are multiple types of eyeshadow palette found in the kitty of the majority of the women. No woman sticks to one eyeshadow palette but many.

1. Naked, nude or neutral eyeshadow palette

2. Matte eyeshadow palette

3. Metallic eyeshadow palette

4. Pigmented eyeshadow palette

5. Cream eyeshadow palette

6. Glitter eyeshadow palette

7. Shimmer eyeshadow palette

Eyeshadows in the palette can be in various forms. They can be baked or in a cream form. Some eyeshadows are in loose powder form whereas some are in a pressed powder form. You may also come in contact with gel based and pencil eyeshadows that too offer an easy application formula.

Best eyeshadow palettes

Create a melange of look with..

A. Nude or neutral eyeshadow palette: Nude eyeshadow palettes contain shades that complement the skin tones of all skin types. Right from light to dark, these neutral shades are just perfect to add a subtle shade of nude on to your eyelids with utmost ease and shine.

B. Matte eyeshadow palette: Matte eyeshadows do not have glitter and shine. They are completely matte and at times used as a base. The matte shades of the eyeshadow palettes come in each and every colour. They are a must have if you wish to go bold on your eyes and lighter on the lips.

C. Colourful eyeshadow palette: Colourful palettes are also called rainbow eyeshadow palettes. There are mini to large palettes to suit every need and necessity of the female audience. These palettes are generally a collaboration of matte, glitter, shimmer and nude shades of eyeshadow. If you are a die heart eye makeup lover, then such rainbow palettes are crafted especially for you.

D. Glitter Eyeshadow Palette: As the name suggests, glitter eyeshadow palette contains shades of glitter. These glitters shine and sparkle as you blink. They sparkle and make your eyes pop. When you apply a glitter eyeshadow, you need no other makeup product to uplift your beauty.

With these widely used eyeshadow palettes, it's time to start your shopping spree. Till now you must have made your decision of bringing home the best eyeshadow palette.

Let’s get started!

A. Best nude or neutral eyeshadow palettes

1. Maybelline New York The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette contains variants of nude and neutral shades. Some of the shades have a shimmery finish type that adds a dash of shine on to your eyelids whereas some are matte. Maybelline New York The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette comes with 12 versatile shades that you can play with according to your outfit or taste. They are easy to wear and match shades to go from nude in day to smokey and shimmery in the night. They are highly pigmented and offer a blendable formula for easy eye makeup sessions.

Price: Rs. 905

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

2. Lakme Absolute Infinity Eye Shadow Palette, Soft Nudes

This eyeshadow palette contains in total 12 shades. 6 shades are matter and the other 6 shades are shimmery. They have a creamy texture and are highly pigmented. The soft nude eyeshadow palette will help you in creating soft and subtle eye makeup. The shades intensely blend for achieving an ethereal look.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 544

Buy Now

3. Wet n Wild Wet N Wild Eyeshadow & Highlighting Powder Combo

The eyeshadow palette is a cruelty free eyeshadow palette. It is highly pigmented and comes in 10 varied shades of nude. It is one of the best solutions to make your eye monochromatic. The eyeshadows are in a powdery form and hence you need to create a strong primer base before application.

Price: Rs. 1498

Deal: Rs. 807

Buy Now

4. HUDA BB® Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This HUDA BB® Nude Eyeshadow Palette is a 18 coloured professional eye makeup palette. It contains highly pigmented matte as well as shimmery shades. The shades have a glossy, shimmer and matte finish that comes in a creamy and powdered form. You can create smokey eyes, foil effect eyes and add a pop of shimmer onto your eyelids as per your choice with this eyeshadow palette in the hand.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

5. SUGAR Cosmetics - Blend The Rules - Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette comes in flawless 8 warm neutral shades. SUGAR Cosmetics - Blend The Rules - Eyeshadow Palette offers long lasting eyeshadows to make the eyes look unapologetically beautiful. What’s interesting? The shades present in this palette are smudge proof and paraben free. The eyeshadows are easily blendable for a crease free finish. It also consists of mattes, metallics and high-foil powders that will never let you go wrong when it comes to eye makeup.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

B. Best matte eyeshadow palette

1. UCANBE Versatility Shaping Palette

Matte eyeshadow palettes are the best in contouring your eyes without any shining element on your eyelid. And this 8 colour blush contour makeup palette comes with velvety matte powder shades that can complement all skin shades. It is a multi usage palette as you get to blush, contour and eye shadow at one time. The powder eyeshadows are long lasting and do not smudge.

Price: Rs. 2,550

Deal: Rs. 1,250

Buy Now

2. Swiss Beauty HD Professional 40 Color Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette contains matte as well as shimmery eyeshadows. They are super pigmented and match most skin tones to make the makeup look brighter. This palette is made of only the highest quality ingredients to provide you with fresh and long-lasting makeup all day long. It is a palette made exclusively for makeup lovers. The powder based smooth application is smudge proof and long lasting.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

3. Makeup Revolution Reloaded Eyeshadow

This palette is a colourful palette that comes with marvelous shades of matte eyeshadows. It is a vegan and cruelty free makeup product that you need to vouch for at the earliest. The eyeshadows are highly pigmented and match all skin tones. This combo pack is all that you need to add a pop of colours onto your eyelids.

Price: Rs. 2,100

Deal: Rs. 1,021

Buy Now

4. Rimmel London Magnif'eyes Eye Contouring Palette

This eye contouring palette has rich, intense and long lasting shades. They have a velvety smooth texture that doesn’t crease or crumble. The cakes are ultra smooth and easily blendable. The smooth texture and high impact colour shade makes Rimmel London Magnif'eyes Eye Contouring Palette a must have eyeshadow palette.

Price: Rs. 1,500

Deal: Rs. 750

Buy Now

5. Swiss Beauty Hd Professional 40 Color Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette comes in 40 colours that are shimmery and matte. They are in a powder form and offer a light coverage. It will help you attain a perfect HD and professional makeup look. This chic eyeshadow palette will help you in defining your eyes in the most easy way. It is one of the best makeup products for a multidimensional makeup look.

Price: Rs. 999

Buy Now

C. Best colourful eyeshadow palettes

1. Swiss Beauty MakeUp PRO 100 Color Eyeshadow Palette

This palette is a multi coloured palette with all the colours that you need in your day to day life. Right from matte to shimmery, this palette has them all. They are pigmented and last longer. With this palette at your hands, you will definitely excel in creating flawless makeup looks. The super palette comes encased in a gorgeous large size palette with a clear window for easy visibility.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 740

Buy Now

2. BRANDINN13 EXOTIC FLAVORS Neon Eyeshadow Makeup Palette

This neon makeup palette is a 48 colourful, high pigmented rainbow matte shimmer glitter eyeshadow palette. It contains 28 matte shades which the most eye-catching is neon color, 11 shimmer shades, 4 satin shades and 5 glitter shades. This eyeshadow has soft and smooth powder texture on matte and satin shades, creamy buttery soft texture on glitter and shimmer shade. Both textures are long lasting. The variety of colours fits all ranges of skin tones and this palette is ideal for both beginners and professional makeup artists.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 1,135

Buy Now

3. Lakme Absolute Infinity Eye Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette contains nude and pastel shades for a subtle look. The shades blend effortlessly for an intense colour payoff. It contains 48 shades for infinite looks. Offbeat or classic, subtlety or drama, whatever your mood be, Lakmé Absolute Infinity Eyeshadow Palette is here to serve you with everything that you need.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 604

Buy Now

4. DE'LANCI La Catrina Neon Eyeshadow Palette 54 Colors

DE'LANCI La Catrina Neon Eyeshadow Palette 54 Colors comes with 54 super pigmented shades which are a gorgeous mix of essential neutral tones and pops of colour. It features finely-milled pressed glitters, stunning metallics, four UV glow matte eyeshadow, bold coral and warm neutrals. This palette offers a colorful range of vibrant pigments that your eyelids will crave for. This cruelty free eyeshadow palette is a universal cosmetic product that you must own.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,590

Buy Now

5. MISSLOOK 105 Colors Eyeshadow Palette

MISSLOOK 105 Colors Eyeshadow Palette is a highly pigmented neon shimmer matte, glitter, rainbow makeup eyeshadow palette. It comes with a matte blush powder and it is regarded to be an all in one makeup gift set. This eyeshadow palette will refresh, revive and upgrade your eye game in one hit. The 105 variants ultra-soft pigmented smooth velvety powder palette will instantly transform your look.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

D. Best glitter eyeshadow palettes

1. Pigment Play Rainbow Glo Max Effect Glitter Palette

They are naturally glittery and make your eyes pop out. This eyeshadow palette is a 24 pressed pigmented mineral glitter eyeshadow. This eyeshadow palette is your go-to for endless spectacular looks. Apply dry or wet as a topper for that glittery finishing touch.

Price: Rs. 1,850

Deal: Rs. 1,350

Buy Now

2. Miss Rose, Professional 10 Color Earth Glitter Makeup Palette

This glitter makeup palette is a highly pigmented eyeshadow palette for a smokey eyeshadow look. It will uplift your beauty and add a touch of glam. To ace every eye makeup look, this glitter makeup palette is all that you need.

Price: Rs. 1,200

Deal: Rs. 589

Buy Now

3. Europe Girl Venus Eyeshadow Palette

Europe Girl Venus Eyeshadow Palette is a 12 colour pressed glitter highly pigmented eye makeup palette. They are long lasting and easily blendable. The soft, smooth, shimmery pressed pearl and dazzling glitters is something that will make your eyes look magnificent. It is a versatile, lightweight, black artistry palette that is portable and easy to travel.

Price: Rs. 950

Buy Now

4. Charmacy Milano Insane Shifters Eyeshadow

With Charmacy Milano Insane Shifters Eyeshadow, you can easily create a multichromatic effect with 6 dazzling shades in single pots. It has a soft and creamy texture that makes it easy and smooth to apply with soft and buildable coverage. This eyeshadow is long lasting and water-resistant.

Price: Rs. 1,150

Deal: Rs. 978

Buy Now

This hand picked list of eyeshadows is definitely going to make you mad. If you are awestruck with the shades of eyeshadows, don't think too much, they are worth the price. Eyeshadows are not just a pop of colour that you need, but it is one such essential that can define your eyes and make them your identity. Remember! Eyes speak louder than words.

Things you need to apply an eyeshadow:

Buying an eyeshadow palette is not just enough. You need certain tools and brushes to ensure you paint your eyelids to perfection. Scroll down and check out what are the things that you need to apply an eyeshadow like a professional.

Beauty blenders: Blenders are tear drop shaped sponges that allow you to blend the applied makeup easily. They are largely used for touch ups. The tip of the blenders will help you in applying eyeshadow at the tear duct of your eyes and arounder the outer corner of your eyelid.

Makeup brushes: Makeup brushes are the most important companion of every makeup lover. There is a crease line brush, blending brush, script liner brush, contour brush, winged eyeliner brush, pencil brush, smudge brush etc. They apply your eyeshadow in a neat and tidy way. While applying your eyeshadow with the makeup brushes, you will have more than control over your applicator.

You can also seek the help of mini puffs, sponges or simply use your finger tips for easy and fuss free application. Kill your makeup brush cleaning time and apply your eyeshadow with your fingertips. At the end, you might take the help of a blender and end your eye makeup session.

Procedure to follow before applying an eyeshadow:

Before you start applying an eyeshadow, you need to follow certain rules. The makeup base is very crucial and ought to be followed. The procedures to follow before applying an eyeshadow is as follows:

1. Use a cleanser to clean your face thoroughly.

2. Tone your face to close the open pores.

3. Apply a moisturiser to seal your face.

4. Apply a foundation.

5. Use a concealer to conceal dark spots, scars and fine lines.

6. Apply a foundation or a compact powder.

7. Use a bronzer.

8. Apply blush on your cheeks.

9. Apply highlighter on the T zone of your face.

10. Begin with your eye makeup.

These 10 steps are extremely crucial to keep your look natural and subtle. If you miss any of the steps it might hamper your skin texture and overall makeup application will look patchy. Below are the steps to kickstart your high sheen eye makeup session.

How to apply eyeshadows:

1. Always begin with the primer. Apply a layer of primer in every nook and corner of your face and neck. Make sure you do not forget to prime your eyelids. An eyeshadow primer will help you to create a smooth even eyeshadow application.

2. Apply the lightest shade of the eyeshadow on your eyelids. This will help you to get rid of stickiness. You can take the help of a flat and a stiff brush.

3. To add more dimension to your eye makeup look, define your crease. Always define your crease with a light hand orelse your eyeshadow will look patchy.

4. Make sure that you highlight your inner corner as well as your eyebrow bone. You must use the lightest shade of the eyeshadow and apply it on your eyebrow bone. This makes your eyebrow look sharp and neat.

5. Use a white shade of shimmer or a highlighter to define your eyebrows better. You can also apply it near the tear duct to define your eyes better.

6. Apply your desired eyeshadow.

7. Apply an eyeliner on the outline of your upper and lower eyelashes to uplift the appearance of the eyeshadow. You may try a variety of eyeliner techniques to shape your eyes better.

8. Apply kohl kajal on the waterline that outlines your eyelash.

9. For long and voluminous eyelashes, apply a generous amount of mascara.

10. Paint your eyebrows and you are done.

This way you can become a professional makeup artist. Always remember to apply light shade on your entire eyelid. You must use darker shades on the crease and outer corner of your eye. To sum up your overall look, apply a shimmer shade in the centre. You are ready to rock. With the best eyeshadow palettes, we are sure you can ace any look like a pro. Who needs a makeup artist when you and your makeup products are enough! Pick the best makeup products today itself and buckle up to turn heads around.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

