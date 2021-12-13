Katrina Kaif makes for a GLORIOUS bride in a red Sabyasachi lehenga with luminescent glam makeup

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, in the presence of only their close family and friends. The duo look like the happiest version of themselves in their glamorous Sabyasachi ensembles. From their wedding to Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, the three-day event looked like a blast!

The duo have been dropping new pictures from their intimate ceremony everyday and we can't get enough of it! Katrina Kaif took to her instagram to share new pictures of her red bridal lehenga custom made for her by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The actress was styled by celebrity stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi for her big day. With her new photos, the actress gave us a full view of her bridal lehenga which featured a blouse with an iconic Sabya-style plunging neckline. Her lehenga bore matka silk with fine tilla work and heavy embroidered zardozi borders in velvet. Its safe to say that Kat looked every bit royal and like a Punjabi bride in her red lehenga for her wedding.

With this, the actres also sported jewellery by the same designer. A heavy necklace with uncut diamonds in 22k gold, with matching jhumka earrings and bangles made for exquisite additions to her look. The 38-year-old newlywed also rocked red choodas and gold custom-made kaleeras with doves and imprinted words from the Bible on it. Kat's jewellery also included a double maang tikka and a statement nath by the designer.

Her veil, as revealed by Sabyasachi was custom-made and paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots.

We also got a good view of Katrina Kaif's bridal makeup for her wedding that was done to perfection by Daniel Bauer. The artiste ensured he stuck to what the bride likes best - a luminiscent glow with her features highlighted. A flawless base, glossy pink lips, defined and filled-in brows, flushed cheeks with lots of highlighter and blended smokey eyes that highlighted her almond-shaped eyes ensured Katrina looked her best on her wedding day. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun with flowers securing it.

We think Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous on her big day in her regal ensemble. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

