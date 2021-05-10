Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Shahid Kapoor showed us how to pull of ethnic outfits for formal & casual occasions

The actor, who completed 18 years in the film industry today, is one of Bollywood's most fashionable men. Here are the times Shahid Kapoor made a strong case for ethnic Indian outfits.

One of the finest actors in the Indian film industry today has to be . From his debut in Ishk Vishq, the actor has come a long way till his roles in Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh. Not just on-screen, ShaSha has also managed to garner a lot of attention for his choice of outfits. While he does love his comfortable and casual tees and stylish suits, he also manages to pull off kurtas with absolute ease and panache. Here are five times he made a strong case for the ethnic outfit.

For a wedding reception back in 2019, Shahid looked dapper in an ivory sherwani by Rohit Bal. It bore statement buttons and a detailed embroidered pattern in gold on the sleeves and in different corners of the outfit. Worn over white pants and simple brown shoes, this outfit made quite a statement.

At yet another event, Shahid elevated his style game by picking out a simple black bandhgala with gold buttons and matching cuff-links. Worn over white pyjamas and styled with black formal shoes and a pair of black sunglasses, Shahid looked uber-cool in this outfit.

Hopping on to the neon bandwagon, Shahid made quite a statement in a bright lemon yellow cotton kurta with a white patch pocket. He wore this over a pair of black pants and styled it with cool chunky sneakers and mirror sunglasses.

While he is mostly seen in solid colours, the actor also manages to pull off prints exceptionally well. Case in point, this brown bandhgala with a black floral print all over that he wore over black cropped pants and stylish leather dress shoes.

Back to casuals again, Shahid opted for a clean monotone look in the form of a black silk linen kurta paired with matching pants and dress shoes. He looked crisp and effortlessly stylish in the outfit and also made a strong case for monotone dressing!

