Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired brocade outfits perfect for the festive season

The festive season is here and we're all set to get all glammed up. The last two years haven't been as exciting due to the pandemic but this year, celebrations are going to take place in full swing. And the best way to gear up, is to plan your outfit for the different parties and events. Pre and post-Diwali parties are bound to raise the excitement levels. Looking for something out of the box to glam up in, there's nothing better than brocade!

Tara Sutaria

Looking every bit stylish, Tara Sutaria opted for a high neck navy and gold brocade kurta set with straight cut pyjamas. She threw on a matching dupatta with a scalloped gold hem and accessorised her look with a statement silver necklace. Black pumps and her hair styled to perfection completed Tara's look.

Sara Ali Khan

The millennial queen of desi looks, Sara stepped out in a similar suit set for an event. The diva's brocade outfit ensured she looked every bit royal and chaandbalis along with matching juttis accessorised her look well.

Deepika Padukone

There's nobody who loves Sharara sets as much as DP does. The diva looked regal in a brocade short sleeve kurta paired with a pair of gold sharara pants and matching juttis. With her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, we got a clear view of DP's statement earrings that made quite a statement and complemented her look well.

Karisma Kapoor

If darker hues aren't your thing, take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor's bright yellow kurta set. Her long brocade yellow kurta was styled with a matching skirt that bore a thick gold hem. Gold jhumkis and a matching maang tikka topped off this look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you like to mix and match, take notes on how the Begum of Bollywood manages to get it right every single time. She rocked a lime yellow brocade sharara set that she styled with a hot pink dupatta to complete her look. With her hair pulled back, statement earrings, a gold potli and matching juttis were all it took for her festive look.

Alia Bhatt

More of a lehenga person? Take notes from Alia Bhatt's Manish Malhotra green lehenga. With a simple short sleeve blouse, the lehenga looked opulent with a gold hem and a matching dupatta styled over it. Defined, smokey eyes gold chaandbaalis and her hair pulled back into a neat bun topped off the actress' festive look.

Which brocade outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved lehengas are you need to play up the festive glam