Brittany Cartwright’s Weight Loss Journey of 45 lbs (Without Ozempic)

Dealing with media attention and public scrutiny is part and parcel of celebrities’ lives — so much so that even little changes in their appearance get quickly noticed by their fans. While getting showered with love is common in actors’ lives, being on the receiving end of criticism is another spectrum of fame they have to deal with. This clearly is evident in the fact that whenever a celebrity loses weight, the first question that arises in people’s minds is, “Did he/she use Ozempic for weight loss?” Brittany Cartwright’s weight loss has been no exception!

When the Vanderpump Rules alum shared a few photos on Instagram, fans were quick to notice the drastic change in her weight, with many accusing the star of consuming Ozempic (the infamous diabetes drug used for weight loss). In a nutshell, her physical transformation was impertinently attributed to a weight loss medication by her fans. But the question remains, “Did she take any weight loss drugs?” Let’s find out below, but before that let’s take a quick glimpse at Brittany Cartwright’s profile!

Who Is Brittany Cartwright?

The reality star was born on January 25, 1989, in Kentucky, United States. She grew up in the small town of Winchester and went to Eastern Kentucky University for education. Brittany was a bright kid and was also active in extracurricular activities.

She is known for her roles in The Valley and Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Brittany got married to Jax Taylor in 2019 and the couple has been blessed with one child. However, the couple revealed their split after five years of marriage. Apart from her professional and dating life, Brittany’s health journey has also been in the limelight. Let’s know more about it below!

Brittany Cartwright’s Weight Loss Journey Explained

Giving birth to a kid is indeed a beautiful experience for mothers, but along with it, also come challenges in terms of weight gain, postpartum depression, and so on. A woman’s body goes through a lot after giving birth, and post-pregnancy weight gain is a common aftermath ( 1 ).

The Vanderpump Rules star felt “incredibly proud” of her body after her son Cruz was born. But she admitted that she wanted to reset and be the “best version” of herself for her son. She further revealed that after having Cruz, postpartum weight loss became a real “struggle”; for her, and she didn’t shy away from addressing the challenges with her community.

Having said that, the new mommy was all set to tone herself down and took the help of Jenny Craig’s program to shed weight. The Jenny Craig program is a famous weight loss program that includes nutrition counseling, exercise routines, and pre-packaged meals.

Although Brittany hasn’t shared her exact diet plan, she did reveal that the plan helped her lose 10 lbs at the very beginning of the program.

While many celebrities succumb to the pressure of looking slim and toned, sometimes to the extent that they start starving themselves to cool off weight — Brittany decided to do otherwise. She decided to be strict about her diet but not restrict herself from eating all types of foods. In an interview, she revealed that she is grateful to the Jenny Craig program , as it helped her learn “mindful eating habits.”

For the unversed, mindful eating is all about focusing on each and every bite of the food you are eating and enjoying the experience from your soul. It’s said that conscious eating, where we use all our senses makes us acknowledge our food and even aids in digestion ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

Anecdotal evidence supports that even though mindful eating is not a direct way to lose weight, people adopting the practice are more likely to shed pounds. Reason being, when we are fully conscious of what and how we are eating, we become easily aware of when our stomachs are full, and this prevents overeating!

Apart from mindful eating, Brittany also felt happy about the fact that she doesn’t have to eliminate all her favorite dishes when on a fitness journey. She revealed that the Jenny Craig home-delivery plan program also offers cakes and sweet treats, thus making the diet plan feel realistic.

Brittany said the Jenny Craig program has been helpful for the dieting aspect. They help teach more mindful eating habits. She also said they offer all sorts of cakes and sweet treats that make the dieting feel a little more approachable. The 35-year-old star further stated that she has a “huge sweet tooth” and loves indulging in cheesecake, lemon cake, and chocolate lava cake — hence, it’s great that she was able to satisfy her sweet tooth by indulging in treats occasionally with the help of the weight loss program.

While diet alone can for sure make a significant change in one’s weight, exercise is something that often fetches long-term results and even boosts one’s stamina. Brittany didn’t underestimate the power of a workout and upped her fitness levels with the help of a workout regimen (more on that below!)

Brittany Cartwright’s Workout Routine

Those who advocate for physical fitness often vouch for the fact that exercising not only helps them stay fit and active but also promotes mental clarity and relieves stress. Science backs it up, too — leading a physically active life not only prevents various conditions like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, it also helps people unwind ( 4 ).

Running is a crucial part of Brittany Cartwright’s workout regimen. She revealed that the exercise is great for her “mental health” and she feels really nice when she goes outside for a run or a walk. Besides running, Brittany also indulges in weight and interval training for muscle building and fat loss.

As simple as Brittany Cartwright’s weight loss journey might look — it’s evident that the star was all determined to cool off weight and was patient through the entire process. Even when she was trolled for speculatedly using Ozempic, she didn’t lose her calm and gave it back to the trolls with grace.

When people started attacking her, saying she used Ozempic, she revealed that she didn’t use any weight loss drug. Further, she confessed that she has “terrible anxiety,” so she has always steered clear of weight loss drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro. She added that she also has a “sensitive stomach,” and knows well that these drugs are not “realistic long-term.”

The reality TV star credits all the success of her weight loss to her dietary and workout regimen, and we can’t help but be proud of her!

Brittany Cartwright’s Before And After Loss Images:

Before:

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

After:

Even though Brittany Cartwright could have easily resorted to quick fixes for weight loss, she decided to set a proud example for her son. With the help of the Jenny Craig program and a consistent workout routine, she managed to lose 45 lbs in a short span of time. Brittany Cartwright’s weight loss story is a journey of resilience and hard work, proving that with consistent efforts, everything is possible!

