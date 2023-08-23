Ryan Hurst Weight Loss And Illness: Secrets Revealed

Ryan Hurst's weight loss became a major talking point around town. During his time on The Walking Dead set, a bout of illness caused concern among his fans and followers. A battle with heat exhaustion landed him in the hospital, and a selfie from there fueled discussions about his changed physique. However, since his hospital stay, Hurst has remained hushed about the specifics of his weight loss journey. We're left wondering whether he's embarked on a new diet or exercise regimen to shed those pounds or if his packed schedule has played a role. Scroll to uncover the secrets behind Ryan Hurst's diet and exercise routine for weight loss.

Who Is Ryan Hurst?

Ryan Hurst is a popular American actor famous for playing Gerry Bertier in Remember the Titans and Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy. He also took on the role of the Norse god Thor in the 2022 video game God of War Ragnarök. In August 2018, he was revealed to star as Beta in AMC's The Walking Dead, which marked a period of noticeable weight loss for him.

Profile & Stats:

Real name: Ryan Douglas Hurst

Place of birth: California, U.S.

Date of birth: June 19, 1976

Age in 2023: 47

Height: 6 feet 5 inches (197 cm)

Weight: 194 pounds (88 kg)

What Health Issue Did Ryan Hurst Struggle With?

Ryan Hurst’s weight loss was quite noticeable after his role as Beta in the new The Walking Dead project sparked concern among fans. He shared a selfie from a hospital bed on social media, reassuring everyone that he was fine despite the pain. He advised fans to keep up but not to worry.

Advertisement

It turns out he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center due to intense filming conditions for a Zombie Apocalypse scene. Doctors believed his condition was due to heat exhaustion, likely caused by his thick costume for the role. The heavy leather coat he wore was two layers and not suitable for the hot Atlanta, Georgia weather where most of the scenes were filmed. While he didn't mind the heavy suit during filming, the scorching 110-degree Atlanta summer weather took a toll.

Ryan shared several pictures from when he was leaving the hospital. In his post, he mentioned feeling pain and how it's sometimes connected to achieving success. He talked about facing pain to reach greater heights and it seems like Ryan is doing well now.

Ryan Hurst’s Weight Loss Journey Revealed

It's still unclear whether Ryan Hurst's illness and hospitalization caused this weight loss. He also hasn't directly addressed the rumors about his weight loss, but some believe it is to be due to his illness. Apart from that, he generally has a well-toned physique and lean muscle mass. Even his selfies with a six-pack indicate that he's shed weight and gained muscle. It's likely he achieved this through a combination of a strict diet and dedicated weight training. Let’s look at those in detail.

Ryan Hurst’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

A few years back, a friend of Ryan Hurst dropped by his place with a bunch of vegan foods. Initially, he was like, "Vegan food? Are you serious?" But this food changed his perspective entirely. The flavors were so amazing that it completely made him shift towards a vegan diet.

He also mentioned that he loves to enjoy Thai vegan food at his favorite spot. He is a huge fan of Thai red curry, tofu, vegan chicken, vegan beef, and vegan spring rolls.

Now, let's delve into the concept of a vegan diet. Basically, it involves skipping animal products for various reasons, including ethics, health, and the environment ( 1 ). At first glance, it might seem complicated, but it's all about finding vegan alternatives to your favorite meals.

Here are some ideas to consider:

Legumes like lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and more.

Soy products like soy milk, tempeh, tofu, and natto.

Nuts such as peanuts, almonds, and cashews.

Seeds like sunflower, flaxseed, sesame, and chia.

Whole grains like whole wheat, quinoa, and oats.

Starchy and non-starchy veggies.

Fruits range from apples and bananas to berries and more.

Other plant-based goodies include algae, fortified plant milk, and nutritional yeast.

You'd be surprised that many dishes you already enjoy are either vegan or can easily be tweaked to fit the bill.

Advertisement

Now, let's look into its benefits.

More and more people are leaning toward plant-based diets to shed those extra pounds. While it's not guaranteed that going vegan will automatically lead to weight loss, numerous observational studies suggest that vegans usually have lower body mass indexes (BMIs) and tend to be slimmer than non-vegans ( 2 ). Additionally, a vegan diet might bring benefits for type 2 diabetes and kidney function. Those following a vegan diet often show better insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes ( 3 ). Vegans often chow down on a variety of legumes, fruits, and veggies compared to non-vegans ( 4 ). This is why they might have a lower risk of developing cancer. And it's also tied to a lower risk of heart disease ( 5 ). Moreover, vegan diets that are rich in antioxidants might greatly reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis ( 6 ).

So, there you have it – a tasty and ethical way to keep your body happy and healthy.

Ryan Hurst’s Weight Loss Workout Plan

In person, those who've seen him can't help but be impressed by his towering 6-foot-5 height, even if he doesn't always flaunt his sculpted torso. Directors have often found ways to showcase his strength in roles despite his lean build.

For fans, Ryan Hurst's physical strength and fitness have always been on point. Yet, he recently shared a poster that seemed to show a sudden onset of obesity. He was quick to clarify that it was a retouched image, maybe even a bad CGI job. Later, he posted a real and current photo online, revealing his toned upper body.

Even in his late 40s, the actor stays fit through various physical activities. He is all about staying active and engaging in a mix of activities. From skating and skydiving to practicing yoga, he maintains a well-rounded fitness routine that keeps things interesting and keeps him in great shape.

Skating

Originally hailing from Santa Monica, Ryan’s early days were closely intertwined with skateboarding. Rip City, located just a stone's throw away from his residence, used to be the ultimate hub for skating during his younger years. Although his skateboarding ventures have lessened as time has passed, he still makes occasional visits to Rip City. The foundation laid by those skateboarding years undeniably contributes to his muscle power and current physical well-being ( 7 ).

Advertisement

Skydiving

For the past two decades, skydiving has been a constant passion for Ryan. Whenever he is in the mood for an adrenaline rush, he makes his way to Perris Valley ( 8 ). And on days when he is free from work, he flies down to Universal City Walk for some skydiving. He typically spends a solid two to three hours in this indoor skydiving facility. Also, a close friend of his, a four-time world champion skydiver, takes on the role of his trainer at this location. Ryan usually prefers skydiving which is characterized by a gymnastics-like approach featuring mid-air flips and maneuvers.

Yoga

Yoga also holds a significant place in his routine, with a frequency of four sessions per week. Interestingly, Ryan holds the position of a Kundalini yoga instructor at Nine Treasures Yoga. What sets this yoga studio apart is its specialization in Kundalini yoga, a distinct variant with a historical legacy as the precursor to various other yoga styles.

For Ryan Hurst, having something to do apart from his career is crucial and thus his role as a yoga teacher serves as his escape. It is a routine that involves constant chanting, breathing exercises, singing, and repetitive yoga poses.

It's not just about the physical moves in Kundalini yoga; they're not the main point. This kind of yoga is really good at easing stress and anxiety. In a small study, people felt less stressed right after doing Kundalini yoga. And even after practicing for 3 more months, that feeling stuck around ( 9 ). Plus, it's been proven to boost cognitive skills like problem-solving, reasoning, and being flexible in your thoughts, among other things ( 10 ).

Beyond being a physical workout, yoga holds spiritual significance for many. It's an ancient practice that impacts both the body and soul's energy, emotions, and movements.

Interestingly, Ryan Hurst's yoga practice isn't as separate from his acting career as it might seem from this description. The classes he teaches are rather significant, often drawing celebrities. This way, Hurst manages to blend both aspects of his life.

Other Changes to Ryan Hurst's Weight Loss Appearance

Despite the intense violent roles he takes on, Hurst actually practices Sikhism and believes in peace and understanding. He even has a Sikh name - Gobind Seva Singh. When he's not acting, you'd find him spending time with his loved ones, meditating, and even doing yoga. It might be hard to imagine him in those serene moments considering how flawlessly he becomes his characters.

Advertisement

In the entertainment world, most guys keep their facial hair in check, unless their roles require a beard. But Ryan Hurst goes against that norm. His impressive beard has become his signature look. While you might remember him clean-shaven from his early days like in Remember the Titans, you won't see those smooth cheeks again. He's had that majestic beard long before Sons of Anarchy days, and he's even turned down roles to keep it.

Advertisement

Now, let's come back to Ryan Hurst's health. Despite the mild exhaustion, he didn’t face any serious illness and there is not much change in his appearance except for the weight loss. In the Walking Dead show, he plays Beta, the second-in-command of The Whisperers. These folks wear masks made from the skins of the dead. Thus he fitted the role perfectly with his looks. Though the hospital pics of his thinner looks raised concerns. However, Hurst hasn't commented on his weight loss situation and seemingly looks better and fit now.

Conclusion

Ryan Hurst's weight loss journey adds a layer of intrigue to his life. Even though people were worried about his health scare and being hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, it didn't bother him as an actor. While his changing looks raised questions, he didn't make a big deal out of it. Instead, he concentrated on taking care of both his body and mind. Just like he manages his challenging roles with a calm attitude, he handled this situation too. As a Kundalini yoga teacher, he maintains a positive outlook and guides others on the transformative path.

ALSO READ: Mike Pompeo Weight Loss Tips Revealed: Here’s How He Lost 90 Pounds