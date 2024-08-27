Blake Lively's Weight Loss: The Secrets Behind Her 60-Pound Slimdown

From movie queen to beauty mogul, Blake Lively has been making headlines recently with her new movie launches, including the much-anticipated It Ends With Us, and her haircare line, Blake Brown. But what got everyone talking was Blake Lively’s weight loss transformation.

As a wife and mother of four beautiful children, many were eager to learn the secret behind her impressive post-pregnancy figure. Blake’s journey has become a source of inspiration for women everywhere, showing that it’s possible to regain your fitness while balancing the demands of motherhood.

Curious about how she did it? We’ve done the research and gathered all the details on Blake Lively’s diet and workout regimen to give you a closer look at her approach to health and fitness. From her balanced meals that focus on quality over quantity to her flexible yet consistent workout routine with her trainer Don, Blake’s methods are both realistic and effective.

So, if you’re looking for inspiration or practical tips on how to achieve a healthy, toned body like Blake Lively, keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know from this inspiring woman.

Who Is Blake Lively?

Blake Lively is a multifaceted American actress, entrepreneur, and fashion icon, best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit TV series Gossip Girl. Born on August 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, she grew up in a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Lively's film credits include notable performances in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, and A Simple Favor, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Off-screen, Blake Lively is also recognized as the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares four children. The couple is admired for their playful, public banter and strong relationship. Lively is celebrated not just for her acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense, often stealing the spotlight with her stunning red carpet appearances.

Beyond her acting career, she has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own line of non-alcoholic mixers, Betty Buzz, in 2021 and launching her haircare line, Blake Brown, in 2024.

Blake Lively’s Career

Blake Lively has continued to make waves in Hollywood with her recent film projects. In 2024, she starred in the much-anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us. Lively took on the challenging role of Lily Bloom, a young woman navigating a complex and emotional journey of love, resilience, and self-discovery. Her portrayal of the character earned her critical acclaim, with many praising her ability to bring depth and authenticity to the role.

In addition to her leading role in It Ends With Us, Lively also delighted fans with a surprise cameo in her husband Ryan Reynolds' film, Deadpool and Wolverine. Known for its irreverent humor and action-packed scenes, the movie featured Lively as the hot LadyPool, a playful nod to the Deadpool universe. Her brief but memorable appearance added a fun twist to the film, showcasing her ability to blend into different genres effortlessly.

These recent projects highlight Blake Lively's continued growth as an actress, proving that she can captivate audiences not only with her beauty and style but also with her talent and versatility on screen.

How Did Blake Lively Gain Weight?

Like many women, Lively experienced significant changes to her body during her pregnancies. After welcoming her second daughter, Inez, in 2016, she revealed that she had gained over 60 pounds. The journey through motherhood can take a toll on the body, and Lively was open about the challenges she faced. At 35, the Gossip Girl star has always been admired for her beauty and grace, but she also wanted to share the reality of what it took to get back into shape after such a significant change.

In terms of Blake Lively's weight loss, she emphasizes maintaining healthy habits such as getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night, drinking plenty of water, and walking as much as possible.

How did Blake Lively Lose 60 lbs Weight After Her Pregnancy?

After gaining over 60 pounds during her second pregnancy, Blake Lively worked hard to shed the weight. Lively candidly shared with her fans that it took her 14 months to shed the pregnancy weight.

In a relatable and humorous social media post, she acknowledged that losing 61 pounds wasn't as simple as scrolling through Instagram and comparing herself to bikini models. Instead, it required dedication, hard work, and a positive mindset. It took her almost 14 months to lose the extra pounds through a combination of strength training, cardio, and a balanced diet.

With the guidance of her personal trainer, Don Saladino, Lively embarked on a fitness journey to help her return to her pre-baby body. The actress also collaborated with Saladino before filming The Shallows, adhering to a strict gluten- and soy-free diet. Her transparency and determination inspired many, proving that even Hollywood stars go through similar struggles and triumphs as anyone else.

Did Blake Lively’s Diet And Nutrition Play a Role in Her Weight Loss?

Blake Lively’s weight loss journey was centered around a healthy and balanced approach to diet and nutrition, guided by her trainer, Don Saladino. Instead of focusing on calorie deficits, Blake emphasized eating high-quality foods that nourish the body.

Blake Lively maintains her healthy lifestyle by avoiding restrictive diets and calorie counting, instead opting for a balanced approach to eating. She chooses not to drink alcohol and starts her day with a nutritious breakfast, often enjoying eggs cooked in coconut oil with fresh vegetables.

Lively consults with a nutritionist who recommends eating four small meals a day, each including one source of protein, one high-fiber vegetable, and one slow-burning carbohydrate. She prioritizes high-quality, whole foods to support her health and energy levels.

Blake Lively’s weight loss journey showcases her dedication to maintaining a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle. To enhance her energy levels and achieve her desired body composition, Blake follows a structured meal plan that includes powerful foods like sweet potatoes, lean proteins, and gluten-free oats, all prepared with coconut oil and grass-fed butter.

Blake also believed in moderation rather than deprivation. She didn't shy away from enjoying dessert at a party or indulging in her favorite foods, ensuring that her diet remained realistic and sustainable. Saladino highlighted that Blake’s approach was about enjoying delicious, wholesome foods while maintaining balance.

This focus on quality, rather than strict restrictions, allowed her to shed the pregnancy weight in a healthy way and maintain her overall well-being. By choosing nutrient-dense foods and keeping a positive relationship with eating, Blake successfully achieved her weight loss goals without compromising her love for good food.

Her fitness regimen, often discussed in magazines, emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated with plenty of water and ensuring a restful night of sleep — ideally seven to nine hours — to support her overall health and optimize her body's ability to process carbs. Avoiding alcohol and indulging in sweet treats like a chocolate soufflé only on special occasions reflects her approach to indulgence.

Blake Lively Workout Routine

Blake Lively’s workout routine was a balanced and flexible approach, tailored to fit her busy lifestyle as a mother of four. She was in the gym four to five days a week, with the length of her workouts varying depending on her schedule and the demands of her children. Some days, Blake had the luxury of working out for an hour, while on busier days, her sessions were shortened to just 20-30 minutes. When time was tight, she often had to fit in workouts on her own, demonstrating her commitment to staying active.

Blake’s workouts included plenty of resistance training, which helped her build and maintain lean muscle, along with some cardio to boost her endurance and overall fitness. However, her fitness journey was not about quick fixes. There was no specific goal weight in mind; instead, she focused on the process and enjoyed the journey.

As her trainer Don Saladino explained, Blake took a realistic approach, understanding that there would be good and bad days, and that patience was key. It ultimately took her 14 months to achieve her post-pregnancy fitness goals, embracing a sustainable and pressure-free approach to getting in shape.

What Are the Secrets Behind Blake Lively's Toned Figure, According to Her Personal Trainer?

With advice from a celebrity trainer and a focus on maintaining a caloric deficit, she balances her diet to manage blood sugar levels and sustain her energy. Lively’s commitment to fitness, including extra minutes of exercise, underscores her dedication to achieving an athletic body and handling weight post-pregnancy with the help of Don Saladino.

Saladino emphasizes the importance of consistency, balance, and a focus on overall well-being rather than just aesthetics. Blake’s workout routine is a mix of strength training, cardio, and functional exercises that target all major muscle groups. This combination helps her build lean muscle, improve her endurance, and maintain flexibility, contributing to her toned and sculpted physique.

Saladino also focuses on quality over quantity, ensuring that Blake performs each exercise with proper form and intensity, rather than simply logging hours at the gym. This approach helps prevent injury and maximizes the effectiveness of her workouts.

In addition to exercise, Blake’s nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining her figure. She follows a balanced diet that includes a mix of proteins, vegetables, and healthy carbohydrates, while avoiding processed foods.

Saladino encourages her to enjoy her favorite foods in moderation, allowing for indulgences without guilt. This balanced, sustainable approach to fitness and nutrition has been key to Blake Lively’s ability to maintain her stunning figure while juggling the demands of her career and motherhood.

Blake Lively Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

After:

Conclusion:



Blake Lively’s weight loss journey is a genuine example of how dedication and balance can lead to lasting results. By focusing on quality nutrition, consistent exercise, and embracing the process with patience, she achieved her fitness goals without compromising her well-being. Her approach, which avoids extreme diets and stresses the importance of enjoying life’s pleasures, is both realistic and inspiring. By incorporating these weight loss tips and a sensible approach to wellness, Blake maintains her impressive physique and manages the effects of stress on her body, all while being a health buff and an amazing mother to her child with her husband.