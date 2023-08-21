Casey King Weight Loss - An Inspiring Journey of Shedding 600 lbs

An extremely overweight YouTuber and reality show star turned fitness inspiration, Casey King has won the hearts of millions. Casey King’s weight loss journey is all about reaching the starting point and continuing the tread toward the goal. The life-changing transformation that brought King into the eyes of his peers and the public for good, displays his resilience and indomitable spirit of commitment towards self-betterment. He ditched his slouching lifestyle to take upon himself one of the biggest self-posed challenges, which made him lose a whopping 650 lbs. However, this kind of transformation cannot be achieved within a few weeks or months; it took King around four years to reach where he stands tall today. From devouring unhealthy foods and sitting on the couch all day to performing extensive workouts, thriving on a healthy diet, and stepping up in the career, here’s a lowdown on King’s weight loss timeline.

Who Is Casey King?

Casey King began his YouTube career back in 2012. In 2019, the Georgia native who is 38 years old, appeared on the reality series called Family By the Ton on TLC. At the time, King weighed 845 pounds and he spoke about his lifestyle as an obese man, his daily routine, and the ordeals of doing day-to-day activities being that overweight. He also shared about his journey of losing weight through the platform and began documenting his journey on his YouTube channel. In 2019, he underwent a procedure of altering gut hormones to change the digestive system and lose weight — bariatric surgery. The next four years saw him lose 600 pounds with a strict diet, diligent workout, and determination on his roster.

Casey King Weight Loss Journey

When King first appeared on the reality show, he weighed his heaviest at 845 pounds. Through his incredible transformation, he went on to drop almost two-thirds of his body weight. In the series, King candidly shared how he gained weight and what a typical day in his life as an obese looked like. He stated that by the time he passed high school, he weighed around 300 pounds.

After graduating from college, when he began to work at a restaurant, it only made him eat more and more, which eventually led him to gain a staggering 845 pounds. He was unable to do a lot of fundamental daily chores, for instance, bathing in a regular shower. He also had issues with mobility as a result of his weight. He also mentioned how every day after waking up all he could think about was having his meals, playing video games, sleeping, and repeating. His day involved the bare minimum, when it came to indulging in any kind of activities.

Casey King Weight Loss Surgery

It was during the reality series, that he encountered his future surgeon Dr. Charles Procter Jr. The doctor consulted him regarding his bariatric surgery, which was an urgent and initial step to kickstart his astonishing weight loss journey.

King underwent a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, which is a type of bariatric surgery aimed to reduce the size of one’s stomach. The operation removes up to 80% of your stomach, leaving behind a part almost equivalent to the size and shape of a banana.

Before his surgery, King had to lose some weight on his own accord. He dedicates a lot of his achievements to his parents since they helped him enormously by setting up his diet and moving his body. His mother was extremely strict and controlling when it came to his eating habits. After his surgery, King dropped from 700 pounds to 631 pounds.

Casey King Diet And Workout Routine

The following years were all about maintaining a healthy, high-protein diet and delving into an intense workout routine, from vigorous cardio including hiking and cycling to lifting heavy weights, which is a proven cardio workout that helps in losing weight, especially for obese men and women ( 1 ).

King has kept a record of his long journey over his Instagram page, by sharing his realistic images, professional life updates, progress on his weight loss, and a wholesome motivation.

In his Instagram bio, Casey King mentions his current weight which is 245 pounds, and his goal weight which is 225 pounds. While Casey King's transformation journey has been successful, he is still on the run to shed a few more pounds. King calls his weight loss journey a life-saving and revolutionary moment. When he moved in with his father, he lost all hope, with no job, no real money, and a slouching-sedentary lifestyle. He turned his weakness into his motivation and showcased a transformation that is nothing short of an awe-inspiring event. The key takeaway from Casey's weight loss is that dwelling on a healthy lifestyle is a choice that one needs to strive for. It requires resilience and hard work, with results that make life worth living.

