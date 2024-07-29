Remi Bader Weight Loss: How “Putting Herself First” Helped Her Transform

Remi Bader is a 29-year-old TikTok Content Creator and a Curve Model. In addition to showcasing her love for fashion, styles, and trends, she has kept her fans in the loop concerning her physical fitness and mental well-being. On 21st May 2024, the influencer spilled the beans behind her drastic body transformation.

Remi Bader’s weight loss wasn’t a cakewalk. It was the result of her commitment to following a dedicated fitness regime. Moreover, the body-positive influencer confessed that ‘putting herself first’ helped her mentally, emotionally, and physically. Her before-and-after photos and gym videos are proof of her relentless dedication and determination to achieve her desired goals.

Scroll down to know the insights of her story and how she toned herself down.

Who Is Remi Bader?

Remi Bader is a popular influencer advocating body positivity through her social media handle. In 2020, she revealed that she was pre-diabetic and gaining weight.

In 2023, when the content creator was invited as a guest on one of the podcast episodes of Not Skinny But Not Fat, she expressed her experiences with Ozempic, a weight loss drug prescribed by her doctor. However, it took a toll on her health and she struggled with binge eating.

Ozempic also referred to as semaglutide, is an injectable weight-loss drug used along with a diet and exercise routine to control blood sugar levels in those dealing with type 2 diabetes. It works by slowing the movement of food through the stomach and decreasing appetite, leading to weight loss ( 1 ).

Roll your eyes over to know how exactly Remi Bader lost weight!

How Did Remi Bader Manage to Lose Weight?

Bader’s wellness and health journey has been an open book. In one of the interviews, she confessed that for her, it was never about weight, looks, or appearance, it was always about putting herself first.

In a TikTok video, she candidly disclosed her struggle with binge eating, especially when her behavior was emotionally driven. She also stated that for her eating with no control is a product of sadness. However, the social media beauty overcame it all and progressed over the years by admitting herself to a strict workout routine.

Binge Eating Disorder (BED) is one of the most common eating disorders and semaglutide i.e. Ozempic seems to be an excellent solution for treating it ( 2 ).

In fact, her transformative journey has been a source of inspiration for those sailing in the same boat. Remi uploaded a clip wherein she was seen struggling to do a core exercise and giving up later. In another clip, she completed the same workout.

What led her to the path of success was “putting herself first” no matter what came her way. She focused on her mental, emotional, and physical strength. Despite all the challenges and struggles, she stayed positive and lost weight. Research indicates that mental health gives one the feeling of worth, control, and understanding of internal and external functioning ( 3 ).

What Was Remi Bader’s Weight Loss Diet Plan?

The influencer didn’t speak much about her diet but did share her experience with the weight-loss drug Ozempic. In January 2023, on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the model spoke about consuming Ozempic, an injectable weight loss drug much earlier than it became a trend.

The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021 and her medical professional shortly prescribed it for her, considering her pre-diabetic, insulin resistance, and weight gain issues ( 4 ).

After visiting doctors, she understood that the drug was making her think that she wasn’t hungry. Further, Bader explained that she lost some weight, however, she didn’t want to be obsessed with it for the long term.

Her binge eating also worsened when she stopped consuming the drug and she gained double the weight back after. Hence, she has mixed feelings about Ozempic.

What Was Remi Bader’s Workout Routine?

On her social media handle, Remi shared a before-and-after video documenting her weight loss transformation since beginning a new workout routine. She began her personal health journey towards fitness after she stopped taking Ozempic for weight loss.

In one of the clips shared on her social handle, she was seen doing pull-ups on a gym machine and carrying out a few core exercises by lifting her legs multiple times and holding on to the handlebars. Exercise interventions are effective in the management of diabetes whereas an increase in physical fitness reduces the risk of premature death ( 5 ).

While elaborating on her workout regime and what made it meaningful, she emphasized making “herself” the goal. She believes that all that one has at the end of the day is only “YOU”. Moreover, she highlights the importance of maintaining a relationship with yourself.

The majority of her well-wishers, fans, and friends applauded Bader for focusing on herself and for being so open about her weight loss and workout journey. Below are TikToker Remi Bader’s before and after weight loss photos.

Remi Bader’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Remi Bader’s weight loss journey is no less than a rollercoaster. Despite all odds, negative comments, and body shaming, she is happy and healthy. She is a beacon of hope for those struggling to shed those extra pounds and attain mental peace.

After underlining the importance of prioritizing oneself over everything else, the body-positive advocate continues to make a difference. Be it through her inspirational posts or self-transformational videos, she continues to influence her audience for the good. Nonetheless, she is truly grateful to everyone who has been through her journey and the darkest times of her life.

