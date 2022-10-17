Diwali 2022: 21 Best rangoli designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and decorate your homes and offices

Since color, decoration, and vibrancy are a HUGE part of almost every Indian festival, rangolis are as famous as a festival, acting as a polish to your festive celebrations. And one such grandly auspicious festival is Diwali, wherein people believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits your homes to bless you with health, wealth, success, prosperity, and long life. In order to invite her, people draw rangolis on the entrances of their homes and offices.

Here are a few examples. Bengalis and Biharis draw rangoli designs representing small footprints of Goddess Lakshmi entering their homes. In Andhra Pradesh, people make a special rangoli in geometric patterns using Ashtadal Kamal (an eight-petal lotus). Tamilians use chalk or white sand to draw Hridaya Kalam (an eight-pointed star). Gujaratis draw diverse variations of the lotus flower. So, you see, there are no set rules to follow here!

Moreover, you can choose from an array of gulal colors like red, pink, orange, yellow, green, or blue. Or you can take household items like flour, rice, or sand. Or you can use beautiful petals of flowers like lotus, roses, mogra, marigolds, etc. You can literally make rangoli from everything and anything, including diyas and miniature candles. Plus, you do not have to be a design expert or some kind of artistic genius! From super simple abstract mandala designs and mini peacocks to idols, figures, and footprints (paduka), try these super quick rangoli design ideas 2022 this Diwali to liven up your homes and offices! Let's start? What is rangoli? Why do people make rangolis?

Rangoli is a popular and ancient folk art form of India, reflecting the auspiciousness and splendor of any festival. Many people design rangolis at the entrance of their homes and offices to invite Goddess Lakshmi and positive vibes as they believe that rangoli designs are a symbol that can trap or ward off all negative energies. Also, according to age-old folklore, people in some parts of India prefer designing complicated rangolis to trap evil eye (curse) from entering their homes and invite an abundant flow of positivity. What are the different names for rangolis?

Drawing a rangoli has been in our Indian tradition for ages. It is an expression of and celebration of vibrant color. The various names for rangoli in different states of India are - In Uttar Pradesh, rangoli is known as Chowk Purana or Sona Rakhna

Bihari call rangolis Aripana

Gujaratis call rangoli Saathiya

In Rajasthan, rangoli is known as Mandana

In Madhya Pradesh, rangoli is known as Chowk Purna

In Maharashtra, rangoli is known as Rangvalli or Raangoli

Bengalis make rangoli with rice paste and call it Alpana

In Orissa, rangoli is known as Ossa

In Andhra Pradesh, rangoli is known as Muggu

Tamilians call rangoli Kolam

In Kerala, rangoli is known as Puvidal Whatever name you prefer to give this folk art form, it undoubtedly brings joy and smiles to your faces. What is the origin and significance of rangoli on Diwali?

As per history, the tradition of drawing rangolis started in Maharashtra and later spread to other regions of India. Originally, there were two reasons behind making rangoli designs at festivals - firstly, to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, and secondly, the mundane purpose of beautification. However, there are multiple stories behind making rangolis on pious festivals, like Deepawali, across India. Below are a few examples to help you understand the significance of rangolis. This is one of the legends behind making rangoli. The story goes like this - a kingdom was in deep sorrow because the son of a priest had died. In this sorrow, the entire kingdom prayed to Lord Brahma, who was moved and pleased by the dedicated prayers. Lord Brahma then asked the king of that kingdom to draw a figure on the ground (representing the dead son of the priest) so that he could fill life in it. From then, the ritual of drawing rangolis designs (like idols and figures) on the floors started. Another story goes like this - God extracted the juice from mango trees as a dye (in one of his creative adventures) to draw the figure of a woman. That drawing of the woman turned out so beautiful that it put all the heavenly maidens to shame. Since then, rangoli is drawn to depict beautiful forms of nature, like peacocks and lotus. Interestingly, rangolis also have a psychological meaning to them. So, basically, rangoli designs and patterns remind you about your mortality. A light breeze and poof - all your hard work gone. You only see the remains of the rangoli design on the ground signifying the dead story of our living existence. Therefore, if you want to believe and analyze deeply then a simple ritual of rangoli may also hold much more profound meaning. Contrastingly, (on a lighter note) for millennials and Gen-Z folks, the only purpose behind drawing rangoli designs is merriment, fun, frolic, and a gala time with family and friends. Plus, you get to show off your skills on Instagram! Whatever the reason, the idea is to enjoy making rangolis to liven up the warm festive spirit and enthusiasm amongst your family members, friends, and office colleagues! How to make rangolis? A step-by-step guide exclusively for you.

Let us first start with what all things/materials you will require to create a rangoli design. You will need - Paper and pencil (or pen)

Chalk or white flour or white powder

Colors (rangoli powders, spices like Haldi, rice, gulal colors, etc.) you want to use to fill in your rangoli design

Flowers and dried leaves as per your choice

Design helpers like bangles, glass, sieve (chhanni), paper cones, tubes, bottle caps, etc.

Decorative items like diyas, embellishing candles, and mini lamps

Rangoli stickers (like Goddess Lakshmi paduka) as per your choice

DIY rangoli - A step-by-step guide to making Diwali rangolis Choose the rangoli design idea you want (small designs, basic geometric designs, flowers, Gods or Goddesses, tridents, peacock, Swastik, etc.)

Draw (practice) the initial sketch of your rangoli design on paper

Decide where you want to draw your rangoli

Use chalk, rice, or flour to make an outline of your chosen design on the ground (alternatively, you can also use the cutout of the paper wherein you practiced your rangoli design (or a ready-made rangoli stencil) and stick it on the floor with tape)

Fill in your rangoli design (leaving no open spaces) with suitable colors

Add your decorations

Voila - your DIY rangoli is ready!

Click a dozen pics What are the types of rangoli designs? Usually (in older times), traditional rangoli designs were symmetric and proportioned. However, this concept has evolved over time, and people today explore diverse rangoli themes depending on the festival or the occasion. In modern times, rangoli designs and themes range from a miniature corner rangoli to the size of a doormat or an entire room. Also, rangoli ideas differ from a customary peacock, Swastik, or lotus to extravagant floral or diya mandalas. Below are some of the most popular types of rangoli designs - Nature-Related rangoli design ideas

This category consists of conventional rangoli design ideas inspired by Nature, including swans, peacocks, ducks, flowers, mango (carry), creepers, etc. Sacred rangoli design ideas

The Sri Chakra rangoli design is an example of a traditional sacred rangoli. It is a form of art with intertwined triangles symbolizing Goddess Laksmi. In many parts of South India, the Sri Chakra kolam is also adorned with many ghee lamps. Another well-known sacred rangoli design is the Hridaya Kamalam (Lotus Heart). Some other examples of a sacred rangoli design are Om, Swastik, trident, Ganesha, paduka, etc. Geometric or freestyle rangoli design ideas

This category consists of modern rangoli design ideas, including dots, lines, circles, squares, and triangles in the form of Om, trident, conch shells, fish, footprints, flowers, leaves, trees, animals, musical instruments, mandanas, etc. Eco-friendly rangoli design ideas

Eco-friendly rangolis and green Diwali are super trending in today's era. People use flour, rice (coarse and paste), flower petals, sand, etc, instead of gulal or colored sand powders to make their rangolis. Though these look equally beautiful, some of these eco-friendly items may have certain impurities that can cause irritation or redness in your eyes. If so, wash your eyes with cold water immediately. Diwali 2022: 21 Best rangoli designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and decorate your homes and offices 1. Traditional rangoli

Do not forget to give your own twist to this rangoli design. You can play around with several colors, mix n match them, or go completely white. Also, add diyas, lamps, or decorative candles to make your rangoli design look ravishing! 2. Simple, easy, and quick rangoli design idea 1

