Mini washing machines that you need to do your laundry in a jiffy

Mini washing machines are a true savior especially for those who don't have much time to do their laundry. A mini washing machine is a smaller version of washing machines that are smart enough to wash your clothes while you are on the go. Yes! It is a washing machine that is portable and compact in size. Right from a single tub washing machine or a bucket washing machine, your clothes will be squeaky clean. While you purchase the types of laundry bags, have a look at a portable and foldable washing machine to maintain utmost hygiene and prevent the laundry bag from overflowing.

Mini washing machines:

Get to know some mini washing machines to get rid of never ending laundry sessions. These are portable and compact washing machines that you can carry when you are on a work trip or a vacation for a prolonged period of time.

1. DMR 3 kg Portable Mini Washing Machine with Dryer Basket

This 3 kg Portable Mini Washing Machine with Dryer Basket does NOT require any kind of installation. Dump your clothes into this small washing machine with a dryer. It is a single tub portable washing machine that has a capacity of 3 kgs. This machine also comes with an inlet pipe and a drain pipe for easy washing of clothes.

Price: Rs. 6,499

Deal : Rs. 5,095

2. Generic Ultrasonic Turbine Washing Machine Mini Tub Laundry Washer

This Generic Ultrasonic Turbine Washing Machine Mini Tub Laundry Washer is a USB powered ultrasonic turbo tub washing machine. It has a dual working mode that automatically changes to 2 minutes ultrasonic working mode after 6 minutes of turbo working mode. It has a high frequency vibration and also automatically shuts down after washing clothes. Now you don't have to worry about your clothes once dumped into this mini washing machine.

Price: Rs. 6,604

Deal: Rs. 3,302

3. VENUS Portable Handy Washing Machine

This handu washing machine is meant to be fixed on the bucket. It is easy to maintain and paves the way for washing clothes with convenience. It is light in weight, easy to carry and fits on any sized bucket.

Price: Rs. 3000

Deal :Rs. 2590

4. YAGVIZ Portable Washing Machine

This portable mini washing machine comes with an Ozone Sterilization. It is an ultrasonic cleaning machine with adequate laundry capacity. It provides the users an ergonomic design with a great grip at the handles. This mini washing washing is perfect for small places and can be adjusted under the stand or even inside a suitcase.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 3,499

5. FX Mini Washing Machine Portable Turbine Washer

This washing machine that comes with a USB is regarded as the bestselling travel washing device. It features an intelligent interaction, auto circulation cleaning, turbine reserve cleaning, ultrasonic vibration cleaning and fresh bubble cleaning. This is indeed a smart mini washing machine that solves all of your laugardy problems.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 869

6. DMR 3.6 kg Inverter Mini Twin Tub Portable Washing Machine

This portable semi-automatic washing machine is a compact washing machine with a dryer. It has two wash programs that saves power, space as well as time. It has a powerful motor with smart and convenient features. It is easy to handle and offers an overall comfortable washing experience. Believe us or not this is one of the best mini washing machines that can help you do your laundry in just 15 minutes of run time.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 7,499

7. Blastoise Mini Portable Washing Machine

This basket washing machine also known as a small foldable bucket washer has great potential to do your clothes. It has a positive and negative cleaning feature that works on a smart touch. This mini washing machine is specially suitable for washing baby clothes to perfection. It has an antibacterial wave wheel, hidden drain valve, comfortable handle and one touch operation. This washing machine serves you with a stain removal efficient cleaning.

Price: Rs. 8,199

Deal: Rs. 3,999

When you have these mini washing machines at your hands, why worry about your laundry sessions? They are small in size, portable, convenient and occupy less space. Such a small sized washing machine also has the cleaning rate of 99.9 percent just like your large, bulgy, heavy and space occupying washing machine and dryer.

