Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Best early deals that you shouldn’t miss out on

Amazon Prime Day is an annual deal event exclusively for Prime members. It's the best time of the year for all online shoppers with a Prime membership to grab anything and everything they want at irresistible prices. Amazon’s first Prime Day was in 2015, in honor of the company’s 20th birthday. This year, the Sale is back with a bang featuring more fabulous products under price drop.

When is the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale?

The two-day digital sale event will go from Tuesday, July 12, to Wednesday, July 13 this year. This year, Amazon started its own deals ahead of Prime Day on June 21, with other manufacturers like Samsung, Garmin and Motorola.

7 Products from early Prime Day Deals

Scroll on to find 7 everyday-use products that are now available at discounted prices.

1. Ring Floodlight Cam Plus

This bundle includes a floodlight cam plus and a plug-in adapter. It works with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements whenever motion is detected. Get real-time notifications when motion is detected around your driveway, garage, or in the backyard.

Price: $ 169.98

2. Blink Video Doorbell

This video doorbell helps you welcome visitors and keep an eye on your door while our wire-free Outdoor camera can be placed anywhere you need it. Together, they provide full home coverage with features like two-year battery life and two-way audio.

Price: $ 107.98

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Phone

From elaborate landscapes to intricate creations, capture vivid detail with 50MP resolution, with Samsung Galaxy. With a classy, eye-catching glass-metal-glass design, they’ve set a standard for smartphones. The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

Price: $ 799.99

4. Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound. Instantly connect to other supported devices in your home, or make a voice announcement to every room with a supported Echo device.

Price: $ 114

5. Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum

The Shark AI ULTRA robot self-empty combines ultra-convenience, intelligence, and power for an ultra whole-home clean. It ensures precise total home coverage, detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to the everyday changes in your home.

Price: $ 389.95

6. Apple AirPods 2 with Charging Case

With the new Apple H1 headphone chip, these AirPods delivers faster wireless connection to your devices. The product comes with a SIM removal tool, a charger and a charging cable. Headphones and SIM cards are not included.

Price: $ 105

7. Amazon Fire TV 43"

Every TV lover must get your hand on this! Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.

Price: $ 404.98

Amazon Prime Free Trial members enjoy all the same benefits as paid members. So to make use of this Amazon Prime Day Sale, sign up for a 30-day free trial of a Prime Membership. Whether you’re looking for new electronics, kitchen tools or furniture, Prime Day offers great deals on whatever it is you’re shopping for.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

