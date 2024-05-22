Real-Life Bloodline Member Questions Roman Reigns’ ‘Head of the Table’ Title, Claims He Is ‘The Main One’

Roman Reigns is unquestionably a tough act to follow. No one in recent times has come close to achieving what Reigns did, holding the World Title for an astounding 1316 days.

It won’t be overstating to say that Roman Reigns ruled the roost for three and a half years. Thus, Reigns' title as ‘The Head of The Table’ is well-deserved. However, his first cousin and real-life Bloodline member seems to question its merit.

The individual in focus is none other than Zilla Fatu. So, what prompted Fatu to express his defiance in accepting Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table? Let's delve into the heart of the matter.

Zilla Fatu Rejects Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table

As noted, While the entire wrestling world agrees that the title ‘Head of the Table’ is fitting for Roman Reigns, Zilla Fatu holds a different opinion. In fact, Fatu made a bold claim that he believes he is ‘The Main One.’

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu was asked about his role within the family dynamic. The Indies star suggested he holds an equal position in the family as everybody else.

But, when the host brought up Roman Reigns' self-proclaimed title as The Head of the Table, Zilla voiced his disbelief in the claim.

He told the outlet: “He’s like one of those kids in the school where like the crazy one where they stand on top of the table [screaming]. Yeah, he’s one of those, you know. Here we are just looking at him like: ‘Okay, okay, wait till it’s our time,’ you know. But we all try to be the one, but me personally, I feel like I’m The Main One.”

Nonetheless, the former World Champion has not appeared on WWE programming since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Zilla Fatu is gaining recognition in the independent wrestling scene, including Reality of Wrestling and GCW. It will be intriguing to see if Umaga’s son crosses paths with Roman Reigns in WWE someday. Speaking of which, Zilla Fatu’s WWE arrival may happen sooner than expected.

Is Zilla Fatu Going to Get a WWE Call-Up Soon?

Judging by how things are headed for The Bloodline, it is safe to bet that the top brass is invested in the family drama and dominance. Although Roman Reigns and The Rock have stepped away from TV for a while, Solo Sikoa has become the linchpin, calling the ball in The Bloodline.

Moreover, the fact that WWE recently brought Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa into The Bloodline portends that the faction is far from splitting.

This gives the fans hope that Zilla Fatu could soon be prepped for a debut in WWE to join the Bloodline. Until then, Fatu is going to continue to thrive in the Indies wrestling scene, honing his skills for the big leagues.