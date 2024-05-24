WATCH: Drew McIntyre Slams CM Punk Fan for Bringing Up His Short-Lived World Title Reign at WrestleMania XL

Drew McIntyre’s obsession with CM Punk is far from over. The Scottish Warrior has been vocal about his dislike for Punk since the latter’s return to WWE. In addition, McIntyre celebrated Punk’s failed dream to headline WrestleMania this year.

The duo’s rivalry intensified after Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his family at the Show of Shows. This time, McIntyre fired shots at a CM Punk fan on social media. But what caused the former World Champion to launch a verbal attack on a CM Punk fan?

Drew McIntyre calls CM Punk fan an “idiot”

Drew McIntyre finally achieved his dream at WrestleMania 40 by dethroning Seth Rollins. However, his celebration was short-lived as CM Punk’s involvement allowed Damian Priest to cash in the MITB contract. It was truly a bitter pill to swallow for McIntyre as his reign ended pretty quickly. This, in turn, heightened McIntyre’s hate for the Straight Edge star.

On TikTok, Drew McIntyre chewed out CM Punk’s fan who brought up McIntyre’s short World Title reign at WrestleMania. The fan also implied that CM Punk was better than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior retorted, "If you're a Punk fan, 97.8% of the time, you're an idiot. I base this on facts and evidence. Not with lies and revisionist history like so many others. I can't stress this enough, not a heel, not a bad guy. Watch the show, check the facts. And don't use insider terms unless you're in the business. You cringey mark."

CM Punk is currently not competing as he is recovering from his tricep injury. The Second City Saint suffered the tricep injury during action at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, McIntyre is nursing a hyperextended elbow injury. At this point, we don’t know when Punk will make his much-anticipated return. But, we do know that Drew McIntyre is eyeing redemption at Clash at the Castle.

Drew responds to fan saying Punk is better😂 pic.twitter.com/5tcUWTAYfl — Monty AEW/WWE (@tmykwoah) May 24, 2024

Drew McIntyre hopes to get his rematch against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle

After a year’s gap, WWE is flying back to the United Kingdom for Clash at the Castle PLE. And Drew McIntyre is licking his chops. Although Drew McIntyre found himself on the losing side at the event in 2022, he is hopeful about recapturing the title he lost at WrestleMania XL.

He told PWInsider Elite that he plans to challenge Damian Priest in his hometown in Scotland. He said, "I would like to have that title match if he's still the champion in Scotland and finally having that moment with the title and actually keep the title. I could never imagined it could potentially be in Glasgow so that's my dream scenario."

Despite the controversy, Drew McIntyre remains focused on reclaiming the World Title. Whether his dreams will come true at the Clash at the Castle PLE remains to be seen.