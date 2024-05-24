‘He Gets Hurt’: Former WWE Head Writer Warns Against Pushing CM Punk Amidst Injury Concerns

CM Punk’s surprise return to WWE in 2023 sent shockwaves around the world of pro wrestling. Despite initial skepticism due to his past, bridges were rebuilt, paving the way for his comeback. Unfortunately, Punk's momentum hit a brick wall after he encountered an injury.

However, the WWE Universe refuses to give up on CM Punk as he continues to heal and aims for a comeback. Amidst the anticipation, a former WWE head writer expressed his belief that investing in CM Punk would be a misstep on WWE's part. The person in question is none other than Vince Russo.

Vince Russo says CM Punk is not worth investing in due to his string of injuries

The hype for CM Punk wasn't just a fad, as he continues to make waves every time he appears on WWE programming. But former WWE writer Vince Russo recently cautioned against WWE placing too much faith in the hype surrounding CM Punk, citing his frequent injuries. While speaking on Writing With Russo, Vince Russo highlighted how Punk is showing signs of being more susceptible to injuries at this juncture in his career.

He said, “I mean, bro, I just, god I just feel like with him, every time he steps in a ring he gets hurt. Man I just, I don’t know how at this stage in the game you could put any stock in that guy with his injury history. I don’t know bro, I just don’t know.”

While his statement may irk Punk’s fans, there is some truth to this. Considering his recent injury history, Punk suffered a tricep injury in September 2022 during his tenure with AEW. This sidelined him from action in his AEW career for nine months. At present, Punk is recovering from a torn tricep he sustained during his Royal Rumble match. At this point, the exact timeline for his return remains unknown. Nonetheless, Punk is visibly in a rush to get healthy and make his comeback.

Why should WWE push CM Punk despite his frequent injuries?

CM Punk fans are aware of the motivating factor behind his return to the Stamford-based company: to headline WrestleMania. Despite the doubts, Punk should get his push because he rightly deserves it. Among many reasons, the major reason has to be his charisma in the ring, on the microphone, and even in commentary.

Also Read: The Undertaker Reveals He Once Told CM Punk That He Wasn't John Cena In WWE

His recent social media activity serves as a strong indicator of his dedication to improving his health. Moreover, Punk is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre, which is bound to sell tickets. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk.