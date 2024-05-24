What Is the Beef Between CM Punk and Colt Cabana?

It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Although both wrestlers used to be pals, their friendship began to show cracks after CM Punk and Colt Cabana were slapped with a lawsuit by WWE.

This led to Cabana suing Punk for not keeping his word to cover for the legal charges. Punk then clapped back with a lawsuit of his own, countersuing Cabana. While it is believed that the duo had a falling out due to the lawsuit, the real reason is something petty.

The Real Reason Why CM Punk Hates Colt Cabana

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE with a major chip on his shoulder. During this time, the former WWE Champion made an appearance on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast. The aggrieved Straight Edge superstar used the platform to blow off steam.

At one point, Punk made a controversial statement about WWE and its doctor, Chris Amann. The doctor was spurred on to sue the duo on the grounds of defamation. After a very expensive legal battle, Punk and Cabana were at each others’ throats in court, however, their cases were eventually dismissed.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the real reason behind the conflict between CM Punk and Colt Cabana. According to him, Colt Cabana getting pizza with WWE superstars such as Neville, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn did not sit well with CM Punk.

Meltzer stated, “Cabana didn’t go to a WWE show. He actually went out for pizza with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and PAC a couple of years ago. That’s what caused the start of everything. He [Punk] felt that they shouldn’t have contact with anyone in WWE because of the lawsuit.” Said Meltzer.

It should be noted that at the time, Punk and Cabana were amidst their legal battle with WWE. Punk expected Cabana to distance himself from WWE stars during the ongoing legal case. But, Cabana went out for pizza with his buddies from the Indies.

CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana before his altercation with Elite Backstage

CM Punk was pretty vocal about his opinion of Colt Cabana at the All Out media scrum. On September 4, 2022, CM Punk flew off the handle and fired shots at the people he resents including Colt Cabana. At first, Punk blasted everybody who thought he pulled strings to have Colt Cabana moved from AEW to Ring of Honor(ROH) after Punk arrived at the company.

He said at the presser, “It’s 2022, I haven’t been friends with this guy since at least 2014, late 2013. And the fact that I have to sit up here—because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs, and couldn’t f—king manage a Target and they spread lies and bullshit, and put into a media that I got somebody fired when I have f—k all to do with him.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Incorrect CM Punk Accolade Shown On WWE TV During Monday Night RAW This Week

Advertisement

He then claimed that he hadn’t been friends with Colt Cabana since 2014. This led Punk to shout obscenities at the EVPs for seemingly spreading lies. Things spiraled out of control when Punk made his way backstage and went to blows with the Elite.