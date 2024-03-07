Are the Rock and Roman Reigns Related to Samoa Joe? Find Out

The Anoa'i clan in professional wrestling has produced some extraordinary performers. From this clan have come several renowned wrestlers like Rikishi, Roman Reigns, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his father Rocky Johnson, and grandfather Ata Johnson.

Recently, a question has arisen regarding whether former WWE superstar and current AEW Champion Samoa Joe is also part of this group and related to The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The answer is a clear no. Samoa Joe has no relation to either The Rock or Roman Reigns. In fact, Samoa Joe was born into a family that operated a Polynesian dance troupe named Tiare Productions. He honed his wrestling skills in Ultimate Pro Wrestling, a territory associated with WWE.

Debut in 1999

The Samoan wrestler made his debut in professional wrestling in 1999, two years after The Rock made his debut in WWE and years before Roman Reigns did. Samoa Joe started with Ring of Honor (ROH) and stayed there until 2005.

In 2005, he joined Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling and had a long run of 10 years with the company. There, he competed with current WWE superstar AJ Styles and had several memorable matches with him. During his reign, he held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, the TNA X Division Championship five times, and the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice.

Signed with WWE in 2015

Samoa Joe had a late entry into WWE, signing a deal with the company in 2015. Though an experienced wrestler, Joe made his way to the main roster through NXT. After winning the NXT Championship twice, Joe entered the main roster in 2017.

After that, the Samoan machine went on to win the United States Championship twice and also headlined several pay-per-views and livestreaming supercards.

His feud with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire in 2017 earned huge fan applause. However, after that, Samoa Joe wasn't booked in any other matches, and his WWE career was affected by a string of injuries.

He began working as a commentator in 2019 as he was unfit to compete. In April 2021, WWE released him but re-hired him in June when he won his third NXT Championship. However, in 2022, WWE officially released him.

Joe is currently doing extremely well in AEW and is the current AEW Champion. He is not related to The Rock or Roman Reigns in any way.

